Inmate says he told police where Maleah's body was, days before Quanell X

HOUSTON, Texas -- The attorney of Derion Vence has confirmed to ABC13 that an inmate at the Harris County Jail met with Houston Police detectives on May 26 and May 30 on the possible location of Maleah Davis' remains.

Dorian Cotlar, Vence's appointed attorney, confirms that to the best of his knowledge an inmate by the name of David Chalfant told investigators that Vence gave him the location of Maleah's body in Arkansas several days before Quanell X met with Vence.

'She didn't deserve that': Maleah Davis' mom talks with ABC13 about reality of daughter's death
EMBED More News Videos

ABC13 EXCLUSIVE | Brittany Bowens, the mother of 4-year-old Maleah Davis, talks about the new reality of her daughter's death.



Chalfant's involvement, first reported by the Houston Chronicle, has not been officially confirmed by Houston Police. HPD's official statement is that the investigation is ongoing and they cannot comment.

Chalfant had recently been sentenced in an aggravated assault case. Court records show he has been in and out of prison for decades. Chalfant allegedly met with investigators and told them that Vence told him the remains of Maleah Davis were deposited near Hope, Arkansas.

'I hate this': Maleah Davis' biological father shares emotional speech before march
EMBED More News Videos

Craig Davis, wearing a white shirt and sunglasses, appeared emotional, but remained calm as he thanked those in the crowd.



The little girl's remains were found one highway exit south of Hope, in Fulton, Arkansas on May 31. That was the day that Quanell told investigators Vence told him of the location of the remains. By that time, a highway work crew had already accidentally run over the garbage bag holding the remains. Various law enforcement sources have told us that a cause of death will be difficult to determine, given how damaged the remains were when they were found.

Because HPD would not comment, we do not know why investigators did not travel to Arkansas on or after their first meeting with Chalfant on May 26. It would also be impossible to know if Maleah's remains were found days earlier how that would have affected this ongoing investigation.



SEE MORE:



Follow Miya Shay on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonequusearchmissing childrenchild killedrally
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Veteran injured in combat receives free home in Wake County
'She's a fighter:' 9-year-old in coma after head-on crash
The 411: 4 headlines to get you through Thursday, June 13
Taxi driver, father of 1-year-old son, found shot in cab in Garner
Pregnant woman shot at Asheville apartment complex
'Above it All' series features Chopper11 touring North Carolina
Woman shoplifting at Chicago Walgreens fatally shot by person in store
Show More
WEEKEND EVENTS: Father's Day, Juneteenth and Peak City Pig Fest
Teen who rushed into burning NYC building to save little girl dies
Man with purple latex gloves blamed for 3 Cary Stop and Go robberies
Texas couple confronts man accused of following their daughter
Trump says he'd 'want to hear' foreign dirt on 2020 rivals
More TOP STORIES News