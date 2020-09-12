Carolina Comeback

CDC: Dining at restaurants tied with increased COVID-19 infection risk. Local expert has concerns

By
RALEIGH (WTVD) -- A new study from the Centers for Disease Control puts restaurants in a riskier category than most other places for the spread of COVID-19.

According to the study, people who tested positive for COVID-19 were twice as likely to have said they ate at a restaurant within two weeks of an infection compared with those people who tested negative.

Researchers admit they didn't ask participants whether they ate inside or outside.

"The biggest risk in contracting COVID-19 is being around other people," said Ben Chapman, professor and food safety specialist at NC State University. "It doesn't go into the nuance of eating outdoors versus indoors, going to a restaurant where employees are wearing face-covering coverings and not staying at someone's table and interacting with them a long time."

The study had about 300 participants. Experts say it doesn't go much into things that weren't known. He said it's more important to look at restaurant practices on a case by case basis.

RELATED: Local restaurants say delivery apps like Postmates are offering their food without their permission

"It's not that restaurants, in general, are bad or restaurants, in general, are good, it's all about management steps that each individual business is taking so I want to see those best practices when I go there," said Chapman.

He helped the North Carolina Restaurant and Lodging Association develop the "Count on Me" program, which allows restaurants to display a sticker in their window after going through a statewide best practices training.

"If someone is not comfortable coming out, they shouldn't and it's okay, we'll take the food there," said Giorgios Bakatsias, owner of Parizade in Durham.

He also owns part of Vin Rouge, Bin 54 and Kipos Tavern.


He has a large outdoor space and he said they did a number of things during the shutdown.

"We remodeled the kitchen in the sense of bringing in new equipment. We even pressure washed everything," Giorgios said. "How are we going to write a new chapter that's better than the one we've left? That's what I'm more focused on. It's not going to be dining at home every night that's for sure."

FULL CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessraleighdurhamnc state universitybusinesscarolina comebackcoronavirusnc staterestaurantcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CAROLINA COMEBACK
Are locals taking advantage of Phase 2.5 business reopening?
Materials dwindle as homebuilding businesses boom
Apex's Moon and Lola featured on GMA Deals and Steals
An update on dates for reopening WCPSS may come Tuesday
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Are locals taking advantage of Phase 2.5 business reopening?
44 years after wrongful conviction, Ronnie Long is rebuilding his life
COVID-19 cases at universities cause county totals to spike
Naya Rivera called for help as she drowned, autopsy report shows
Woman runs 9 hours and 11 minutes to bring awareness to veteran suicides
Materials dwindle as homebuilding businesses boom
Why some restaurants want their menus removed from delivery apps
Show More
Renderings reveal plan to 'reshape Raleigh skyline'
NCSU student offers luxury picnic experience amid COVID-19
COVID-19 LATEST: More than 750,000 absentee ballots request in NC
Chapel Hill businesses hope to win sales with gameday weekend
Cary group that employs people with disabilities hopes to stay afloat
More TOP STORIES News