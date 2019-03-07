Counterfeit $100 bill used to buy Girl Scout cookies in California

A California Girl Scout troop lost some profits when someone used fake money to buy cookies.

SACRAMENTO -- A woman used a counterfeit $100 bill to buy four boxes of Girl Scout cookies from a troop in California, according to KOVR.

A bank teller broke the bad news to the girls in the troop. The scout leader said she now has taught the girls how to use counterfeit detection pens on large bills.

"How could you steal from 9- and 10-year-old girls?" troop leader Veronique Zobel said.

The troop was out the four boxes of cookies and the nearly $80 in change they gave to the woman.

The good news is when people learned what had happened to the Girl Scout troop, they flocked to their stand to buy cookies to make up for the loss.
