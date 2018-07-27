Country star Eric Church unloads on the NRA

EMBED </>More Videos

A country star is blaming the NRA for mass shootings. (WTVD)

Branson Kimball
In an interview with Rolling Stone magazine, country star Eric Church blamed the "lobbyists" and the National Rifle Association for allowing mass shootings such as the Las Vegas massacre.

Church, a North Carolina native and Appalachian State University alumnus, played at the Route 91 Harvest festival just two days before a gunman opened fire and killed 58 people.

The gun owner and Second Amendment supporter said, "We could have stopped the guy in Vegas. I blame the lobbyists. And the biggest in the gun world is the NRA."

Church said he didn't care when the interviewer mentioned the backlash that might hit him from some fans.

"Right's right and wrong's wrong," he said. "Why can't we come together and solve one part of this?"

The country star also spoke of his brush with death from a blood clot last year, and how emergency surgery performed at Duke University Hospital saved his life.

Click here for the link to the Rolling Stone article
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
NRAlas vegas mass shooting
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Death investigation underway after body found inside burned up car
Longest total lunar eclipse of the century will occur on July 27
Man drove into Raleigh Verizon store because he was upset that it was closed
Krispy Kreme celebrates 81 years with $1 for a dozen
National Lasagna Day: Perfect summer recipe
Caught on Camera: Kids return wallet with $700 inside
Mollie Tibbetts' mom: 'You won't see me giving up hope'
911 call from Demi Lovato's Hollywood Hills home released
Show More
US economy surges to 4.1 percent growth rate in Q2
Exclusive look inside one of the most daring crimes in state history
Twitter post makes shop owners forgotten anniversary into a day he will never forget
Facebook heading for its worst trading day ever
Stormy Daniels' attorney says 3 other women were paid to stay quiet by Trump, Cohen
More News