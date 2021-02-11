Couple arrested after missing pregnant woman's body found stuffed in bag near Neuse River, Wake County sheriff says

The woman -- identified as Brittany Samone Smith, 28 -- was reported missing out of Wendell. Smith was last seen around the 200 block of Fox Run Drive. She had also last been seen in the 700 block of Hodge Road.
Both Thomas Clayton Johnson, 37, and Emmalei Trevathan, 24, have been charged with murder, murder of an unborn child and concealment of a body on Wednesday following a traffic stop in Raleigh.
The couple is currently being held at the Wake County Detention Center as they await the first court appearances, which have not been scheduled at this time.
The suitcase was found around Monday morning along the 5400 block of Allen Drive, off of Old Milburnie Road near the Neuse River. A witness told the Raleigh Police Department that a body was near the shoreline of the Neuse River Trail.
Smith's family was on the scene on the day of the discovery.
Investigators are still working to determine the motive behind the homicide, anyone with information is asked to contact the Wake County Sheriff's Department at (919) 856-6911.
