YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK

Couple that died in Yosemite fall were drunk at time of accident, autopsy report says

Couple that died in Yosemite fall were drunk at time of accident, autopsy says

FRESNO, Calif. --
A newly-released autopsy report shows the couple who fell to their deaths in Yosemite last year were both drunk during the time of the accident.

The couple fell hundreds of feet from Taft Point, a dangerous but popular location for photos.

An autopsy released Friday shows both had apparently been drinking alcohol before getting too close to the edge of the peak.

The couple had been hiking in an area with steep terrain when they fell.

Their bodies were recovered the next afternoon.
yosemite national park
