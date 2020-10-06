Shots fired into Wake County Public Safety Center in downtown Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Police are investigating after shots were fired into the Wake County Public Safety Center Tuesday afternoon.

ABC11 crews saw multiple Raleigh Police Department and Wake County Sheriff's Office vehicles near the intersection of Davie Street and Salisbury Street.

A witness said the shooter drove by, firing several shots.

EMBED More News Videos

A witness said he heard several shots fired outside the courthouse.



Photos posted to the Wake County Sheriff's Office Facebook page show broken windows at the Public Safety Center, which houses the detention center, Emergency Medical Services (EMS), Fire/Rescue, the City-County Bureau of Identification and the Wake County Sheriff's Office.



Traffic is blocked on Salisbury Street between Davie and Martin streets.

Authorities said the shooter was driving a white Dodge Durango.



Around 4:15 p.m., a Wake County Sheriff's Office spokesperson said a person was in custody.

It is unclear at this time whether anyone was injured.

We continue to learn more about this ongoing story. Please check back for updates.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
raleighcourtshootingwake county newsdrive by shooting
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Trump halts COVID-19 relief talks until after election
Eddie Van Halen dead at 65 of cancer, son says
NC farms, wineries become popular RV spots amid pandemic
LATEST: NC reports more than 1,000 hospitalizations
Couple missing for 2 months found dead, son to be charged with murder
NCCU receives a $400K grant to study racial equity in entrepreneurship
Raleigh, Durham mayors discourage Halloween trick-or-treating
Show More
Former Kenly officer pleads guilty to assault in 2016 TASER death
Hurricane Delta suddenly at Category 4 strength
Michelle Obama goes after Trump in new video
Facebook removes Trump post saying flu is more lethal than COVID
Voter registration forms sent with errors to 11,000 NC residents
More TOP STORIES News