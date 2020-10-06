Shots fired into Wake County Public Safety Center in downtown Raleigh

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc11.com/video/embed/?pid=6820697" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A witness said he heard several shots fired outside the courthouse.

Large police presence in downtown Raleigh outside Wake Co Justice Center on Salisbury St.

An Eyewitness telling ABC11 he witnessed a drive by shooting. Salisbury St is blocked off with police tape as the investigation begins.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Police are investigating after shots were fired into the Wake County Public Safety Center Tuesday afternoon.ABC11 crews saw multiple Raleigh Police Department and Wake County Sheriff's Office vehicles near the intersection of Davie Street and Salisbury Street.A witness said the shooter drove by, firing several shots.Photos posted to the Wake County Sheriff's Office Facebook page show broken windows at the Public Safety Center, which houses the detention center, Emergency Medical Services (EMS), Fire/Rescue, the City-County Bureau of Identification and the Wake County Sheriff's Office.Traffic is blocked on Salisbury Street between Davie and Martin streets.Authorities said the shooter was driving a white Dodge Durango.Around 4:15 p.m., a Wake County Sheriff's Office spokesperson said a person was in custody.It is unclear at this time whether anyone was injured.