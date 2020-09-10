Frustrated bar owners rallying in front of Governor's mansion on Thursday

What can we help you with? View our COVID-19 information and resources page here
THURSDAY MORNING STORYLINES
The fight to save bars takes another step Thursday for frustrated bar owners and employees who feel they've been unfairly excluded from Phase 2.5 of the state's reopening plan.
The NC Bar and Tavern Association plans to assemble hundreds across the state with drink receipts, novelty glasses and beverage napkins as a visual reminder to the Governor. A rally will take place at the Governor's mansion in Raleigh at 4:30 p.m. This will be the second rally this month.
A spokeswoman for North Carolina's governor says President Donald Trump's rally in Winston-Salem this week violated state health and safety protocols but was not illegal.
Thousands of supporters who attended Tuesday's rally were seen crammed together without masks or the 6 feet of physical distancing that the White House itself has recommended. Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper has limited mass gatherings to 50 people outdoors.
Cooper spokeswoman Dory MacMillan says there is an exception for First Amendment activities including political rallies. But in a written statement, she also admonished the Trump campaign for putting people's health at risk by ignoring the rules.
WEDNESDAY
6:50 p.m.
Johnston County health officials say an employee at Cooper Academy tested positive for COVID-19.
Health officials said a notification was sent to all staff members on Tuesday stating that the case had been confirmed at the school.
Health officials are conducting contact tracing at this time, but at this time, no employees have been asked to self-quarantine other than the confirmed case.
12:30 p.m.
Gov. Roy Cooper announced nearly $40 million in funding to help solve internet connectivity issues keeping some students from being able to effectively participate in remote learning.
The announcement comes as most schools in North Carolina are requiring at least some remote learning, if not exclusive remote learning, amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Superintendents said at least 100,000 North Carolina students lacked reliable internet at home.
Cooper announced a partnership with NC Student Connect on Wednesday, which included the following allocation of funds:
- $30 million to distribute 100,000 wireless high speed hot spots to students.
- $8 million to create accessible sites in convenient locations (called NC Student Connect sites) across the state where students can connect and download lessons.
- $2 million for training for teachers, parents and students to improve remote learning.
12 p.m.
North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 897 new COVID-19 cases, the second day in a row that the state reported an increase of less than 1,000 cases.
However, the low number of new cases was met with a spike in COVID-19 deaths--49 reported Tuesday, the second highest single-day increase.
NCDHHS reported 11,350 completed tests, an increase from Tuesday's one-month low. As of Monday, 7.1% of tests are positive.
The agency also confirmed that its technical issues related to hospital data had been resolved. Currently, 916 people are hospitalized with COVID-19, with 86% of hospitals reporting.
10:35 a.m.
The weekly White House Coronavirus Task Force briefing for governors placed North Carolina in a "red zone" for COVID-19 cases and a "yellow zone" for test positivity.
The report, which was obtained by ABC News, gives more specific details about the pandemic and how state's should be working to fight back against the virus.
In this week's report, North Carolina had increased from 20th to 18th in number of COVID-19 cases. The state also increased from 24th to 23rd in test positivity.
According to the report, 68% of all counties in North Carolina have moderate or high levels of community transmission, with 15% having high levels of community transmission.
The state had 112 new cases per 100,000 population in the last week. The national average is 88 per 100,000.
WEDNESDAY MORNING STORYLINES
Triangle-area YMCAs are reopening most branches on Wednesday. The branches will have modified services and enhanced cleaning procedures. Everyone age 5 and up is required to wear a mask, except when working out. Locker rooms, steam rooms and saunas are closed. No guests (non-members) will be allowed.
Starting Wednesday, Durham Public Schools will start delivering meals to families who need them through a new partnership.
DPS has been helping feed families since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, but some parents weren't able to make it to the meal distribution sites to pick up food. The 'Eat NC' effort brings meals to the families directly.
In Chapel Hill, UNC officials will begin voluntary testing to students to identify any COVID-19 clusters on Wednesday. Testing will be offered to on-campus students every morning for two weeks. Officals are hoping to offer the same testing for off-campus students in the coming weeks.
TUESDAY
7:20 p.m.
NC State has identified one new COVID-19 cluster.
The cluster is located off campus in the Station at Raleigh Apartment Complex, located on Trinity Road in Raleigh. There are 10 cases, all of which are NC State students.
5:15 p.m.
Wake County health officials have confirmed a COVID-19 outbreak at Brookdale MacArthur Park, a senior living center located at 111 MacArthur Drive in Cary.
4 p.m.
Sampson County health officials are reporting 38 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total to 1,996. There has been another death, bringing the total to 24 county-wide.
3:30 p.m.
The Atlantic Coast Conference has released a statement reaffirming its plans to push forward with fall sports.
The ACC said the majority of student-athletes have indicated they want to play and feel they can do so safely, and the league plans to proceed.
The ACC has released a statement reaffirming its commitment to moving forward with the Fall sports season pic.twitter.com/quqdPUxoN1— Mark Armstrong (@ArmstrongABC11) September 8, 2020
12:30 p.m.
North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported the lowest number of newly completed tests in at least a month, with just 7,201 completed tests reported Tuesday. The low testing accompanied a low increase in COVID-19 cases -- just 716 cases were reported.
As of Sunday, 6.2% of tests are positive.
The state is still reporting technical issues with hospitalization data, with only 80% of hospitals reporting Tuesday. According to data available, 827 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, though NCDHHS said that number is likely to be higher.
Twelve more people have died for a total of more than 2,900 deaths since March.
9 a.m.
Hopes are dimming for another coronavirus relief bill from Washington as Congress returns to session.
Talks between top Democrats and the Trump administration broke off last month and remain off track. Recent conversations among the key players have led to nothing. And toxic relationships among those players are making it harder to break the impasse.
The legislation was supposed to deliver another round of $1,200 direct payments to most Americans, help schools and local governments and restore more generous unemployment benefits. Now all of that is at risk. If talks continue to falter, it's possible that lawmakers will simply leave Washington to campaign.
8 a.m.
LabCorp, which created an at-home COVID-19 testing kit in the spring, has announced the launch of the first testing method to simultaneously detect COVID-19, influenza A / B, and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV).
The test is available to patients through doctors, hospitals, and other authorized healthcare providers. The test is pending authorization by the FDA. LabCorp, headquartered in Burlington, has applied through the FDA to offer the combined test through its "Pixel" at-home test collection kit.
"Testing for four major respiratory viruses, including COVID-19, will provide doctors a simple, efficient way to diagnose their patients," the company said in an emailed statement.
TUESDAY MORNING STORYLINES
UNC Health is hosting a free COVID-19 testing center at Roberts Park on Martin Street in Raleigh on Tuesday. It's suggested to register online before going. Testing will happen on a first-come, first-served basis. Testing will last from 1 p.m. until 6 p.m.
Testing will also be administered at Sunnybrook parking deck on Holston Lane.
Wayne County Schools are switching to in-person learning on Tuesday. The Wayne County Association of Educators voiced their concerns in a rally about employee and student health safety on Monday. Students are split into two groups and Wednesdays are completely remote-learning days. Students will be put in classrooms between 10 and 15 at a time. Wearing a mask is required.
A Henderson church is giving away food to help families struggling during the pandemic. The giveaway will be at Cook's Chapel AME Zion Church on Center Street. The giveaway starts at 10 a.m. on a first-come, first-serve basis. Another giveaway will happen next Tuesday.