As COVID cases spike in NC, Apex mom wrestles with decision to send child back to class

Noora had to quit her job as a teacher because things got to be too much with her 8-year-old daughter Lena going virtual in Wake County for the entire year. That was on top of caring for her 3-year-old son.
"The biggest concern is that she needs to be safe," Noora said.
She's planning to send Lena back into the classroom at Olive Chapel Elementary School in Apex in two weeks despite the fact that she cannot be vaccinated.
It also comes as COVID cases across the state are rising.
"We have been home for the past year," said Noora, whose husband works an IT in Durham. "We've been careful. We haven't traveled. We haven't been on a plane. Just at home. I'm just excited for her to go back, meet her friends and meet her new teacher."
Doctors say it's unlikely there will be a surge seen after the holidays but the trends in COVID cases are concerning.
"People are enjoying their summer," said Dr. Lisa Pickett, assistant professor of surgery at Duke University's School of Medicine. "They're happy to get out to travel and be with people. While those things are good things, it does lead to an increase in cases we're seeing."
Vaccinations will help. If you can't get a shot, wearing a mask and keeping your distance are still critical.
Lena will go back to the classroom having to wear a mask since she can't yet be vaccinated.
"Life has to go on and I don't mind keeping her virtual again but I have to start work," said Noora who is a teacher.
Doctors expect hospitalizations and deaths to increase as infections rise.
A reminder that the COVID-19 vaccine is not immunity, you can still get the virus but your chances of contracting and getting seriously ill are far less.