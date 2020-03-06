Health & Fitness

Safety measures in place to protect Wake County staff, students from coronavirus

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- In the shadow of Wake County's first coronavirus case, schools in the area are putting measures in place to keep students and staff safe.

The Wake County Public School System said it is aware that COVID-19 will likely impact schools at some point. In case the virus does become a problem, Wake County School officials said they will approach the coronavirus the same as they would influenza, by providing regular and routine cleaning throughout the day.

Earlier this week, Wake County leaders

According to officials, every school within the county has a cleaning plan in place and recognize doorknobs and classrooms as high contact areas.

The school system is also increasing handwashing opportunities and is urging any sick student or staff members to stay home.

The school district member of the Wake County Public Health Division will notify the school if they are at risk of being exposed to the coronavirus.

Health officials stressed no need to panic

If you have questions surrounding the coronavirus, you can call the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services at (866) 462-3821 or visit its coronavirus website.

You can also call your county health department. use this link to find your appropriate office.
