coronavirus wisconsin

Wisconsin child dies from, MIS-C, rare syndrome linked to COVID-19

EMBED <>More Videos

Mom shares story of son's scary battle with COVID complications

MILWAUKEE -- A Wisconsin child has died of a rare condition linked to COVID-19.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported Friday the child is the first in the state to die of Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome.

State health officials said the child died sometime within the last month.

What is MIS-C in children? TX mom shares son's story of 'scary' battle with rare COVID complication
The child was under 10 years old and was from southeastern Wisconsin. Health officials declined to provide any further identifying details.

Tom Haupt, a state respiratory disease epidemiologist, says the child was one of 183 Wisconsin children who have contracted the disease.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention had recorded 6,851 cases as of Jan. 31.

The syndrome appears two to six weeks after a child has been exposed to COVID-19.

Please note: The video at the top of this player is from a previous report
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesswisconsincoronavirus deathscoronavirus wisconsinchild deathcovid in childrencovid 19
Copyright © 2022 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS WISCONSIN
Aurora nurse expresses regret for bar visit without mask
'No one's buying it': Wisconsin dairy farmer forced to dump 56K pounds of milk
TOP STORIES
Son of Lizard Lick Towing reality star found shot at Sheetz
NC State student shot and killed Friday identified
End of Wake County and Raleigh mask mandates welcome news for many
4 shot, 2 killed at Durham apartment complex
Panel denies US skaters' appeal to get Olympic silver medals
'Dixie' to be removed from NC State Alma Mater
Wells Fargo customers lose thousands in Zelle scams
Show More
Black-owned small businesses to support in 2022
Wake Schools begins steps to remove mask mandate in the 'coming days'
N.C. State student shot, killed in Food Lion parking lot near campus
'It truly is surreal': Triangle Ukrainians hope, pray Putin backs down
Balance of power back in court's hands after lawmakers submit new maps
More TOP STORIES News