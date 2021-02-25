Sports

High school football returns with restrictions in place

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- High school football returns to the Triangle on Thursday night after an extended absence caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Leesville Road High School is hosting Cardinal Gibbons High School at 6:30 p.m. in the ABC11 Game of the Week.

There will be fans in the stands, but for now, it will only be the immediate family of players on the home team.

That is a Wake County Public School System policy. However, it is unclear whether that policy will be adjusted as the season moves forward -- especially in light of Gov. Roy Cooper's decision to ease some COVID-19 restrictions starting Friday.

Student-athletes and fans in the stands will be required to wear masks at all times.

There will also be no halftime performances.

SEE MORE: Details behind Gov. Roy Cooper's rollback of COVID-19 restrictions

ABC11 will have more on the Cardinal Gibbons at Leesville Road game later Thursday evening.
