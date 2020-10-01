Coronavirus

Hillside High closes for 2nd time after probable COVID-19 positive case

RALEIGH, N.C. -- Here are the latest updates about COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, in North Carolina.

THURSDAY MORNING STORYLINES

Hillside High School in Durham is closed for the second time in two weeks after learning of a likely positive COVID-19 case in an employee. The employee in question was helping administer the SAT last Saturday. Hillside will reopen on Friday. HHS was also closed on Sept. 23.

Southwest Elementary School in Durham is also closed through Oct. 9 after school officials learned an employee may have been infectious.

Starting at 5 p.m. on Friday, movie theaters, amusement parks and outdoor venues will be able to reopen with a limited capacity of 30% or 100 people under Phase 3.

COVID-19 metrics moved in the wrong direction on Wednesday when an additional 1,495 new cases were announced and 6.5% of tests came back positive.

The NFL game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tennessee Titans have postponed their game originally scheduled for Sunday after several Titans players tested positive for COVID-19.

WEDNESDAY
The Halifax County Health Department reports three new cases for a total of 1,043 positive COVID 19 cases. Of those 930 (89.17 percent) patients have recovered. There have been 19 COVID-19 related deaths, 1.8 percent of cases.

Gov. Roy Cooper gave a media briefing where he announced that North Carolina will move to Phase 3 reopening effective Friday.

For the first time since March, bars will be able to open, albeit with limited outdoor capacity. Movie theaters, amusement parks, and outdoor venues will also be able to open with limited seating.

All of the above businesses would be allowed to open to 30 percent capacity or 100 people, whichever is less. In addition, as Cooper announced last week, all outdoor stadiums that can seat more than 10,000 people will only be allowed to open to 7 percent capacity.

An 11 p.m. curfew on alcohol sales will remain in effect, Cooper said.
El gobernador dijo hoy que vamos a empezar fase tres el viernes a las cinco de la tarde.



NCDHHS Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen provided an update on the state's key COVID-19 metrics, stressing that the key indicators are stable, but the progress is still fragile.

Cohen said the number of COVID-like syndromic visits to emergency rooms has increased slightly in the past few days--a metric that had been declining for weeks. "We really want to see this trend decline," Cohen said.

Additionally, the trajectory of new cases has leveled in recent weeks and is at a level lower than the state's peak in July and bump in cases in mid-August. However, Cohen added that health officials would like to see this trend continue to decline.

Similarly, the percentage of positive tests has remained at or under 5%, however, an uptick above 6% in the last two days is troubling to health officials.

"We must continue to work hard to keep our progress going," Cohen said.

Cohen also added that hospitalizations are still stable--though high--and capacity is available statewide.

Cohen emphasized that North Carolinians can slow the spread of COVID-19 by practicing the 3 w's, downloading the Slow COVID NC app, and getting a flu shot.

"We need to balance as we go forward," Cohen said, emphasizing personal responsibility to limit community spread as well as reopening the state's economy.

The Sampson County Health Department reports six new cases, bringing the total to 2,308 positive cases. The county death toll remains at 27.

North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 1,495 new COVID-19 cases and 13,225 more completed tests.

The percentage of positive tests spiked again, climbing for the fourth day to 6.5% as of Monday. However, many counties in the Triangle and to the north have kept their percentage of positive tests below 5%, including Wake, Durham, Orange, Chatham, Lee, Franklin, Granville, Person, Vance, Halifax and Northampton.

Currently, 956 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 97% of hospitals reporting. In the last 24 hours, 389 suspected COVID-19 patients were admitted to hospitals statewide, an increase of more than 100 patients from the previous two days. There are 297 adult ICU patients with COVID-19 in North Carolina hospitals, and 507 available ICU beds in the state.

New COVID-19 screenings will be required for entering three Wake County facilities soon.

Starting Friday, Oct. 2, anyone entering the Wake County Justice Center, Wake County Courthouse or Wake County Office Building will have to get their temperature checked and answer some questions about possible symptoms.

WEDNESDAY MORNING STORYLINES

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper has a much-anticipated update scheduled for Wednesday, two days before Phase 2.5 of our state's reopening plan is set to expire.

Last week, Gov. Cooper announced that outdoor event venues could open for up to 7% capacity. Gov. Cooper indicated that if numbers continued to trend positively, more restrictions could be lifted. Bars, movie theaters and restaurants have been fighting to stay alive in light of restrictions that have been in place for months.
