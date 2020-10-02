Phase 3 begins Friday at 5 p.m. in big development for bars, restaurants, movie theaters

What can we help you with? View our COVID-19 information and resources page here
FRIDAY MORNING STORYLINES
Phase 3 of the state's reopening plan starts at 5 p.m. on Friday.
For the first time since March, bars will be able to open, albeit with limited outdoor capacity. Movie theaters, amusement parks, and outdoor venues will also be able to open with limited seating.
All of the above businesses would be allowed to open to 30 percent capacity or 100 people, whichever is less. In addition, as Cooper announced last week, all outdoor stadiums that can seat more than 10,000 people will only be allowed to open to 7 percent capacity.
An 11 p.m. curfew on alcohol sales will remain in effect. Phase 3 is scheduled to last until at least Oct. 23.
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump have tested positive for the coronavirus. The shocking news comes a month until the election and after the president has spent the year largely downplaying the threat of the virus.
THURSDAY
5:40 p.m.
The Person County Board of Education voted to move elementary students in Person County Schools to Plan A, which would allow them to be in school five days per week. Students will be allowed to learn remotely full-time as well.
As required under state guidelines, grades 6-12 will remain in Plan B, meaning students have both in-person and online classes.
5:30 p.m.
North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper anounced a new program, RETOOLNC, which will distribute $12 million in funds to minority and women-owned small businesses that lost revenue due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"We want businesses to have access to resources so they can navigate the pandemic and continue to serve their communities, and we know that some businesses have historically had a harder time getting the help they need," Cooper said in a written statement. "COVID-19 is shining a spotlight on inequities for communities of color in North Carolina, including in our economy, and this program is a good step forward."
Elligible businesses can receive up to $25,000 from the program to offset the cost of altering services to meet industry needs.
In order to qualify, elligible businesses must have been operating for at least a year, be certified as a North Carolina Historically Underutilized Business or Disadvantaged Business Enterprise, be an independent business with a location in North Carolina and less than 50 employees, and have annual revenues less than $1.5M. Businesses cannot have any tax delinquencies, bankruptcies or tax liens.
3:30 p.m.
The Halifax County Health Department reports 1,062 total positive COVID 19 cases, including 19 new ones since September 30. There have been 21 COVID-19 related deaths countywide.
12:45 p.m.
North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 2,277 more COVID-19 cases Thursday. However, the agency had previously said that a technical issue caused reported cases and tests to be low on Tuesday, and that cases would be higher than average once the issue was corrected.
NCDHHS reported 27,976 more completed tests, more than double the number of reported tests Wednesday. The percentage of positive tests also dropped to 5.7% after a four-day increase to 6.6%.
Currently, 939 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 with 97% of hospitals reporting. In the last 24 hours, 365 suspected COVID-19 patients have been admitted to hospitals around the state.
THURSDAY MORNING STORYLINES
Hillside High School in Durham is closed for the second time in two weeks after learning of a likely positive COVID-19 case in an employee. The employee in question was helping administer the SAT last Saturday. Hillside will reopen on Friday. HHS was also closed on Sept. 23.
Southwest Elementary School in Durham is also closed through Oct. 9 after school officials learned an employee may have been infectious.
Starting at 5 p.m. on Friday, movie theaters, amusement parks and outdoor venues will be able to reopen with a limited capacity of 30% or 100 people under Phase 3.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin held an "extensive conversation" Wednesday on a huge COVID-19 rescue package, meeting face to face for the first time in more than a month in a last-ditch effort to seal a tentative accord on an additional round of coronavirus relief.
After a 90-minute meeting in the Capitol, Pelosi issued a statement saying the two would continue to talk. "We found areas where we are seeking further clarification," she said. Talks resume Thursday.
The NFL game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tennessee Titans have postponed their game originally scheduled for Sunday after several Titans players tested positive for COVID-19.
12:26 p.m.
The Sampson County Health Department reports 22 new cases, bringing the total to 2,330 positive cases of COVID-19. Deaths remain at 27 countywide.