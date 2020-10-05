Group of Lee County students to return to classroom on Monday

What can we help you with? View our COVID-19 information and resources page here
MONDAY MORNING STORYLINES
In Lee County, a group of Kindergarten and first-grade students will report for in-person learning on Monday.
"We are excited to have children returning to the classroom and have planned meticulously over the last several months to ensure a safe and positive experience for everyone," read a statement from the Lee County School district. Other students in the district will continue remote learning.
The county's new Plan B option for high school students will be presented to the Board of Education during its next meeting on Oct. 13.
Free drive-through COVID-19 testing comes to Wake Forest this week. Wake County is teaming up with Radeas Labs to offer testing from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. 5,000 slots are available for testing at Radeas at 907 Gateway Commons Circle in Wake Forest. Testing is also available at Sunnybrook building parking deck (2925 Holston Lane) in Raleigh.
You can sign up for a test through Wake County's COVID-19 website.
SUNDAY
12:30 p.m.
North Carolina health officials are reporting 610 more COVID-19 cases, bringing the total to 217,496 to date.
NCDHHS said it experience technical issues Sunday which prevented some lab data from being processed. Therefore, cases and test date are lower for Sunday and will be higher Monday due to the issue.
There have been five more deaths, bringing the total to 3,634.
With 91 percent of hospitals reporting, hospitalizations are down 14 to 907.
Officials said 550 ICU and 5,604 inpatient hospital beds are empty.
NCDHHS reported the latest percent positive rate of tests was 6.6% as of Friday.
7:40 a.m.
According to data from Johns Hopkins University, there have been 7,383,244 reported COVID-19 cases throughout the United States.
SATURDAY
6:20 p.m.
Two Cumberland County schools will temporarily close for deep cleaning due to COVID-19 concerns 'impacting staff members' at Gallberry Farm Elementary School and Jack Britt High School.
Starting on Tuesday, Oct. 6 through Thursday, Oct. 8 the two schools will be closed.
In the meantime, CCS Health Services Department says it will work closely with the Cumberland County Department of Public Health (CCDPH) to personally contact people who may have been exposed.
As of Saturday night, the CCDPH reports a total of 5,661 positive COVID-19 cases and 81 total deaths.
3:50 p.m.
A Wake Forest fire station has closed after a firefighter tested positive for COVID-19, town officials announced Saturday afternoon.
Out of caution, Station #2 will be closed until further notice as the facility is cleaned. All firefighters in the facility were asked to self-isolate in the meantime.
Wake Forest officials say the positive case will not interrupt fire services in the town.
12:30 p.m.
North Carolina health officials are reporting 2,202 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 216,886.
There have been 21 more deaths throughout the state.
With 97 percent of hospitals reporting, there are still 921 people in the hospital.
Throughout the state, there are 522 empty ICU and 5,310 empty inpatient hospital beds.
The latest known percent positive test rate for the state is 5.6 percent on Thursday.
11:30 a.m.
According to an ESPN report, New England Patriots quarterback and former Carolina Panther Cam Newton has tested positive for COVID-19. The Patriots tweeted that one player tested positive Friday night and has been isolated.
Statement from the New England Patriots. pic.twitter.com/eSTUukh5vl— New England Patriots (@Patriots) October 3, 2020
7:30 a.m.
According to Johns Hopkins University, there have been 7,334,054 COVID-19 cases throughout the United States.