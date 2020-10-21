Roy Cooper scheduled to speak ahead of Phase 3 expiration in North Carolina's COVID-19 reopening plan

What can we help you with? View our COVID-19 information and resources page here
WEDNESDAY MORNING STORYLINES
Gov. Roy Cooper is scheduled to speak today as COVID-19 trends continue to worsen in North Carolina.
Tuesday's report was led by the percent positive test rate, which jumped to 7.4%. Hospitalizations also jumped above 1,200 for the first time since July 31. Phase 3 of the state's reopening plan is set to expire Friday.
Fifty-three more deaths were reported Tuesday. New numbers will be released Wednesday around noon.
On Oct. 2, Gov. Cooper announced that bars -- for the first time since March -- could open with limited outdoor capacity. Movie theatres, amusement parks, and outdoor venues were also allowed to open with limited capacity. A statewide 11 p.m. alcohol curfew remained in place until at least Friday.
Earlier this month, North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen said COVID-19 metrics remained stable throughout September, but also noted they were "fragile" and North Carolinians had more work to do in regards to fighting the virus.
Cooper and the state's coronavirus task force will speak at 2 p.m. ABC11 will carry the update live on-air and here on abc11.com.
A COVID-19 testing site will open at Holy Name of Jesus Cathedral (715 Nazareth Street) in Raleigh on Friday, with testing going on through Sunday. Testing will available from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Other Wake County testing sites are available here.
TUESDAY
6:11 p.m.
The Moore County Health Department reported two new COVID19 related deaths.
Both people were residents of Peak Resources Pinelake. One was a man older than 75 who died October 6. The other was a woman in the 65-74 age range who died October 18.
A total of 40 deaths have been attributed to COVID-19 thus far in Moore County. Moore County's total for COVID-19 deaths linked to outbreaks in long-term care facilities now stands at 24.
3:30 p.m.
Wayne County health officials have reported a COVID-19 cluster within staff members at the health department. All employees who tested positive are quarantined at home, None of the workers who tested positive were at the free COVID-19 testing site.
Free COVID-19 testing will still be taking place Thursday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 301 N. Herman St. in Goldsboro.
3 p.m.
Wake County Public School System leaders are discussing the next steps in the return to the classroom during a WCPSS board meeting at 3 p.m..
Tuesday night, the district will be giving an update to parents so they can make sure their child is ready to go back to school. The district will also give some clarity about important safety measures in place.
Each student will have to undergo a daily temperature check and health screening before entering any school building. Students are also required to wear masks. Parents dropping off their children must stay with them until a school representative declares it's OK for them to go inside.
Pre-Kindergarten through third-grade students in Wake County will return to school Monday, Oct. 26 on a rotating basis. Middle School students will return to in-person instruction on Nov. 9.
"(Students are) reaching out for different reasons now," Crystal Reardon, Director of Counseling for WCPSS, said. "They're reaching out for support for time management. Understanding how to better get work done in a virtual environment. Making sure that they're receiving the right kind of social support that they might feel like they're lacking in a virtual environment."
Returning to classrooms, though welcomed, will require changes in schedules and habits for students and parents.
"Bedtimes are ultimately going to be important for getting ready for an early start when they return to the building next week," Reardon said. "As well as thinking about an appropriate wake-up time so students can get into the routine for the day. Managing a health breakfast, getting backpacks ready before they return to school."
She said parents can help by having students wear face coverings this week, even at times where they might not normally have a face covering on at home.
"It will help that they can practice, become used to wearing is at they talk, as they play, as they move around," Reardon said.
As for school counseling, students learning remotely can still access school counseling, she said.
"We've got access through our traditional learning platforms that we use (that's) the same as our classroom instruction and counselors and students can connect through those virtual platforms, as well as by phone with the parent permission," Reardon said.
2:30 p.m.
Lee County health officials announced another resident has died from COVID-19 complication. This is the seventeenth COVID-19 death in Lee COunty.
2:20 p.m.
Cumberland County health officials reported 178 new COVID-19 cases and two deaths since Friday. This brings the total number of county cases to 6,509. There have been 97 deaths in Cumberland County.
1:21 p.m.
The Halifax County Health Department reports 13 new cases, for a total of 1,282 positive COVID 19 cases.
There have been 25 COVID 19 related deaths, or 2% of all cases.
12:32 p.m.
The Sampson County Health Department reports 30 new cases, bringing the total to 2,601 positive cases.
There have been 26 deaths in the county.
12:30 p.m.
North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 1,578 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, a bump up from the 1,144 cases in Monday's report.
Hospitalizations are over 1,200 in Tuesday's report, marking the first time they've been that high since July 31. On Monday 1,142 people were hospitalized. Tuesday's number was 1,203.
The low increase in new cases was not accompanied by a low number of completed tests--the state reported 23,254 completed COVD-19 tests. Currently, 7.4% of tests are positive, a big spike from Monday's 5.7%. Health officials would like the metric to fall below 5%.
There have been 3,939 deaths related to COVID-19 in North Carolina. Tuesday marks the ninth straight day more than 1,100 people have been hospitalized with COVID-19 statewide.
For complete information on North Carolina's COVID-19 data, check out the state's COVID-19 response website.
11:40 a.m.
The state is organizing an effort for a free virtual conference for North Carolina teachers and parents to help deal with the challenges of remote learning.
The conference is set for Oct. 28. The REAL 2.0 (Remote Education & Learning) Conference will include sessions by experts in fields including education, mental health and technology. Both english and spanish versions of the conference will be made available along with closed captioning.
"Teachers, parents and students have adapted to new ways of learning throughout the pandemic, and I admire your resilience, creativity and dedication," Gov. Roy Cooper said. "Even as we work to get children back into the classroom safely our schools and families need support for remote learning and this conference is one way we're providing that help."
You can register for the conference at ncstudentconnect.com up until Oct. 28.
TUESDAY MORNING STORYLINES
In Johnston County, students in grades 1 and 2 returned to class Oct. 19; grades 3 through 5 will return to the classroom five days a week Oct. 26.