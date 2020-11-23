Gov. Cooper speaking Monday afternoon after state hits highest single-day increase for COVID-19 cases

MONDAY MORNING STORYLINES
In North Carolina, Gov. Roy Cooper is expected to talk Monday afternoon about the state's response to the pandemic. On Sunday, North Carolina health officials reported 4,514 new COVID-19 cases, the highest single-day increase since the pandemic began in March. Cooper's briefing will be carried live on-air and on abc11.com at 2 p.m.
Last week, Gov. Cooper was asked about potentially implementing more restrictions should the state hit a 10% positivity rate for COVID-19 testing.
"We need to do a lot more testing, but the percent positive tells us a lot about where we are," Cooper responded. "It is a combination of metrics that we use to make our decisions."
Raleigh Durham International officials will talk about how they plan to handle the holiday travel rush in a 10:30 a.m. briefing. On Thursday, RDU had its first international flight since March when a JetBlue flight took off to Cancun. Last week, the Centers for Disease Control advised that people not travel for the Thanksgiving holiday.
For a list of COVID-19 testing sites near you, check out this site from the state.
AstraZeneca said Monday that late-stage trials showed that its COVID-19 vaccine with Oxford University was up to 90% effective in preventing disease.
The results are based on interim analysis of trials in the U.K. and Brazil of a vaccine developed by Oxford University and manufactured by AstraZeneca. No hospitalizations or severe cases of COVID-19 were reported in those receiving the vaccine, AstraZeneca said.
The trial looked at two different dosing regimens. A half dose of the vaccine followed by a full dose at least one month apart was 90% effective. A second regimen using two full doses one month apart was 62% effective. The combined results showed an average efficacy rate of 70%.
"These findings show that we have an effective vaccine that will save many lives," Professor Andrew Pollard, chief investigator for the trial, said in a statement. "Excitingly, we've found that one of our dosing regimens may be around 90% effective.''
SUNDAY
12:30 p.m.
North Carolina health officials are reporting 4,514 new COVID-19 cases, the highest single-day increase since the start of the pandemic. This brings the total amount of cases statewide to 336,775.
There have been 29 more deaths due to the virus. A total of 5,034 people have died from COVID-19 in North Carolina.
With 97 percent of hospitals reporting, hospitalizations were at an all-time high Saturday but are down to 1,571.
The percent positive rate of tests is down to 7.1% following an 8.3% average this week.
The highest day jump before Sunday was Thursday, with 4,296 cases reported.
7:45 a.m.
According to Johns Hopkins University, there have been 12,091,317 COVID-19 cases in the United States.
US confirms 1 million more COVID cases in 6 days, surpassing 12 million total on Saturday
SATURDAY
12:15 p.m.
North Carolina health officials are reporting 3,415 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total to 332,261.
A total of 5,005 North Carolinians have died from the virus, with 26 more deaths being recorded since Friday.
With 97 percent of hospitals reporting, hospitalizations are up 19 to a total of 1,590, a new record high.
A total of 41,401 COVID-19 tests have been completed since Friday with a percent positive rate of 8.5%. This week the state averaged around 8.3%.
7:25 a.m.
According to data from Johns Hopkins University, there has been 11,915,042 COVID-19 cases throughout the United States.