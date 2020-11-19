Durham Public Schools to discuss plan for elementary students' return to class

What can we help you with? View our COVID-19 information and resources page here
THURSDAY MORNING STORYLINES
Durham Public Schools will hold a meeting Thursday to consider Plan B in an effort to get kids back in the classroom.
The district's Plan B proposal recommends Pre-K through fifth-grade students attend school in-person two days a week while students with special needs would attend four days a week. Masks, temperature screenings and social distancing will all be mandatory. DPS would also invest $800,000 for special air filters that capture airborne viruses.
DPS Superintendent Dr. Pascal Mubenga will present the plan to the school board at 6:30 p.m.
Also on Thursday, Wake County leaders will reveal a plan to keep families safe while celebrating Thanksgiving. They'll be announcing a new campaign with steps for families to follow. The latest guidance from the CDC suggests celebrating the holiday with only the people who live in your home.
For the first time during the pandemic, an international flight will depart Raleigh Durham International Airport on Thursday. JetBlue has a nonstop flight scheduled to leave at 8 a.m. for Cancun.
WEDNESDAY
1:20 p.m.
According to NCDHHS' ongoing child care and school cluster report, Liberty Christian Academy in Durham is reporting six COVID-19 cases in staff and 20 in children, totaling 26 cases.
11:15 a.m.
North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 3,367 new COVID-19 cases, the second day in a row the state has reported more than 3,000 cases and the fifth day this month.
As the number of cases jumped, the number of completed tests dipped. The state reported 27,363 more completed COVID-19 tests on Tuesday. As of Monday, the percentage of positive tests spiked to 9.2%, a level the state has not hit since early August.
Currently, 1,537 people are hospitalized with COVID-19, the highest number ever reported by the state, though it is unclear if this is a record for hospitalizations due to the state's new hospital reporting system. In the last 24 hours, 364 suspected COVID-19 patients have been admitted to North Carolina hospitals, the highest number in at least a month.
In a news conference Tuesday, DHHS Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen said many rural hospitals across the state are strained for capacity, particularly in the Triad region. In the region, 436 people are currently hospitalized with 29 suspected COVID-19 patients admitted in the last 24 hours. 120 adult COVID-19 patients are in the intensive care unit, about a third of the state's total. Currently, 96 intensive care unit beds and 1,562 inpatient beds are available across the region.
8:45 a.m.
Wastewater testing at UNC-Charlotte detected the presence of the virus that causes COVID-19 in two more residence halls.
The school said it has directly contacted all residents and staff at the buildings, but the school declined to identify which residence halls were affected.
All of the people staying in those buildings will be tested for COVID-19 on Wednesday. They are expected to remain quarantined in the building until their test results are returned.
The university announced earlier in the week that two other residence halls had the presence of COVID-19. Testing of the people in those dorms has found a 2 percent positive test rate, so far.
7 a.m.
More promising news has emerged from Pfizer's ongoing coronavirus vaccine study.
Newest findings suggest the shots are now 95% effective and that the vaccine protects older people most at risk of dying from COVID-19.
Pfizer initially had estimated its vaccine, developed with German partner BioNTech, was more than 90% effective after 94 infections had been counted. With Wednesday's announcement, the company now has accumulated 170 infections in the study. Only eight of them occurred in volunteers who got the actual vaccine rather than a dummy shot.
WEDNESDAY MORNING STORYLINES
The City of Raleigh has now canceled special events through March due to COVID-19 safety concerns. The city will cancel events like road races, festivals and the St. Patrick's Day parade. Events had previously been canceled through December.
U.S. regulators are allowing emergency use of the first rapid coronavirus test that can be done entirely at home. The announcement by the Food and Drug Administration late Tuesday represents an important step in U.S. efforts to expand testing options for COVID-19.
However, the test will require a prescription, likely limiting its initial use. The FDA granted emergency authorization to the 30-minute test kit from Lucira Health, a California manufacturer. Previously the FDA had only allowed use of a handful of tests that allowed people to collect samples at home, which then had to be shipped to a lab.
Pfizer is preparing to ask the FDA for emergency use authorization of its COVID-19 vaccine. Last week, Pfizer said its vaccine appears more than 90% effective.