NC reports largest single-day increase in COVID-19 cases since start of pandemic

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Here are the latest updates about COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, in North Carolina.

10 a.m.
North Carolina is reporting the highest single-day increase in coronavirus cases.

It comes after the state made changes to its COVID-19 dashboard - affecting the reporting of data.

North Carolina is reporting 3,117 new cases of COVID-19, for a total case count of 312,235.

There were 1,395 hospitalizations across the state and there have been 4,806 deaths.

The Percent Positive rate stands at 7.9%, well above the 5% threshold that North Carolina health officials want to see.

9:30 a.m.
Despite painstaking efforts to keep election sites safe, some poll workers who came in contact with voters on Election Day have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, including more than two dozen in Missouri and cases in New York, Iowa, Indiana and Virginia.

9 a.m.
A longtime treatment for burn victims and survivors of traumatic brain injury may provide significant help for people trying to recover from some of the cognitive fallout caused by COVID-19. An Asheville doctor says a hyperbaric oxygen chamber might help patients with brain fog, a condition often associated with those recovering from COVID-19.

SATURDAY HEADLINES
Durham Public Schools has developed a Plan B Recommendation that will be presented to the school board on November 19. Parts of this COVID-19 plan are in place now and preparations are underway for when our students can return to in-person learning in January or later if necessary.

Plan B recommends that students Pre-K through 5th grade attend in-person learning two days a week. The students will be placed in a cohort group - Cohort A will attend Mondays and Tuesdays and Cohort B will attend Thursdays and Fridays. Pre-K through 12 Self-Contained (DHH/VI) students will attend face to face learning four days per week with a modified schedule to increase to a full day of in-person learning. Optional academies for 6th and 9th grade students would begin on February 15.

For students who wish to remain in remote learning, the district is going to launch Ignite! Online Academy. DPS is developing a COVID-19 dashboard to share information with our community, operational support, teachers, and staff should there be a positive case or potential exposure within a school or facility.
