Gov. Cooper, coronavirus task force to address state Tuesday afternoon with COVID-19 cases spiking

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Here are the latest updates about COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, in North Carolina.
President-elect Joe Biden, stressing health care as he prepares to take office in a pandemic, is supporting the Affordable Care Act as it goes before the Supreme Court, a big development with COVID-19 cases spiking in many states.
If the Affordable Health Care Act is struck down, millions of North Carolinians could lose health coverage and protections for pre-existing conditions. Eighteen Republican-led states will ask the Supreme Court to strike down the mandate requiring Americans to have health insurance. The justices will hear arguments today. A decision isn't expected until next summer.
Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris will talk about expanding access to affordable healthcare at 2 p.m. The two are also having briefings with transition advisors this week.
Gov. Roy Cooper is also expected to speak about the state's coronavirus response at 2 p.m. We'll carry the update live on-air and on abc11.com.
A teacher in Fayetteville died after testing positive from COVID-19. Six days after testing positive, Mary Ward was hospitalized and died a day later. She was 51.
6:55 p.m.
A Raleigh nursing home reported its second COVID-19 outbreak to date.
According to Wake County Health Department, an outbreak has been confirmed at Universal Healthcare North Raleigh on Clarks Fork Drive. Health officials did not say whether staff members or residents tested positive, nor did they say how many cases have been identified.
No visitors will be allowed at the facility for at least 28 days.
6:50 p.m.
According to North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, 15,401 more patients are presumed to be recovered in North Carolina. In total, 261,719 of the state's 294,860 cases are presumed to have recovered.
Because NCDHHS does not track when an individual patient recovers from COVID-19, the agency uses a median recovery time of 14 days for non-hospitalized patients and 28 days for hospitalized patients to come up with an estimation of the total number of recovered patients.
The number does not reflect the number of patients who are currently infectious.
4 p.m.
A Fayetteville teacher died after testing positive for COVID-19 less than two weeks ago, according to Capitol Encore Academy officials.
Superintendent Will Kneer told ABC11 that 51-year-old Mary Ward started experiencing symptoms on October 29. After notifying the school administration, Ward took several tests and received a positive COVID-19 result on Nov. 1.
3:56 p.m.
Lee County Government Health Department confirmed 19 new cases since Thursday for a total of 2,211 residents who have tested positive for COVID-19.
1:20 p.m.
North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 1,521 new COVID-19 cases, the first day in a week that cases have dropped below 2,000. However, new case totals on Mondays are historically low, and tend to jump later in the week.
NCDHHS also recorded 30,195 more completed tests Sunday. As of Saturday, 6.6% of tests are positive.
Currently, 1,169 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 with 96% of hospitals reporting.
12:45 p.m.
The Halifax County Health Department reports 1,596 total positive COVID 19 cases, including 40 new positive COVID 19 cases reported since Friday. There have been 31 deaths countywide or 1.9% of cases.
12:37 p.m.
The Sampson County Health Department is reporting 49 new cases, bringing the total positive cases to date to 3,102.
There have been 33 deaths countywide.
Noon:
Pfizer said Monday that early results from its coronavirus vaccine suggest the shots may be a surprisingly robust 90% effective at preventing COVID-19, putting the company on track to apply later this month for emergency-use approval from the Food and Drug Administration.
The announcement was a rare and major piece of encouraging news lately in the battle against the scourge that has killed more than 1.2 million people worldwide, including almost a quarter-million in the United States alone.
Approximately 6,000 middle school students in Wake County Public School System are headed back into the classroom Monday morning.
The students will return in groups, with each group doing in-person learning for one week with one day off. Then they'll do virtual learning for two weeks.
The school district has had some students back in classrooms since Oct. 26. In that time, school staff member and students have reported 25 COVID-19 cases.
As has become normal for schools in 2020, students returning in-person will be required to adhere to various COVID-19 protocols including temperature checks, health screenings, mask-wearing, and social distant classrooms and cafeterias.
Meanwhile, President-elect Joe Biden is moving forward with his plans to start leading the country even as ballots are still being counted and legal challenges mounting in several states. The first item on Biden's list is upping the country's COVID-19 response.
Biden said he wants to double drive-thru testing sites, invest in new technologies, and mobilize more than 100,000 contact tracing jobs. He is also urging all governors to make mask-wearing mandatory.
