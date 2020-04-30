Politics

NC House passes $1.7 billion COVID-19 relief bill, compromise efforts begin with Senate

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The North Carolina House of Representatives overwhelmingly passed a $1.7 billion coronavirus relief package Thursday.

The vote was 117-1, with Rep. Michael Speciale, R-Craven, the lone dissenter.

"Now the plan is, we take the perfect House Bill and try to work with the not-so-perfect Senate Bill," House Speaker Tim Moore, R-Cleveland said.



The House Bill 1043 Pandemic Response Act funds recovery priorities and provides assistance for small businesses, streamlines access to unemployment benefits, modifies education requirements, ensures continuity of government operations, and supports healthcare facilities on the front lines of the public health crisis, Moore's office said.

"The legislation was developed over weeks of remote committee meetings by the bipartisan state House Select Committee on Covid-19 and would help safely reopen the economy," Moore said Thursday.



Moore said Wednesday that many of the differences between the House and the Senate, both controlled by Republicans, are more about spending levels, rather than disagreements about the most pressing demands. While the House wants to give $75 million to the Golden LEAF Foundation to fund low-cost small business loans, the Senate would provide $125 million.

"I appreciate the bipartisan, bicameral collaboration among my colleagues in the General Assembly to respond with relief for North Carolinians whose lives are at risk in this public health crisis, and whose livelihoods hang in the balance of an economic shutdown," Moore said Thursday.

The full Senate approved its coronavirus legislation unanimously Wednesday after tacking on another $131 million in federal funds that Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper's administration asked for, Senate leader Phil Berger said.

The Senate is taking a guarded approach when it comes to earmarking federal dollars compared to the House. Senate leaders are worried about the state's fragile budget picture since the economic downturn has dried up revenues. Federal money could be allowed later to fill budget shortfalls.



"We're trying to be as cautious as we can while taking care of what we know are immediate needs," said Senate Majority Leader Harry Brown, an Onslow County Republican and a chief budget-writer. "Our budget in the next couple of years is going to be difficult."

This is a developing story and will be updated.
