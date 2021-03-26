Some COVID-19 restrictions expire at 5 p.m. Friday, NC moves closer to full reopening

FRIDAY MORNING HEADLINES
Some COVID-19 restrictions expire at 5 p.m. today.
More than a year after the first business and gathering restrictions started, Gov. Roy Cooper is allowing some businesses to fully reopen and others to allow more patrons inside.
- 100% capacity: Retail stores, salons, museums and aquariums
- 75% capacity: Restaurants, amusement parks, wineries, breweries and distilleries, recreation facilities (such as bowling alleys, skating rinks and rock climbing centers), gyms/fitness studios and pools.
- 50% capacity: Arenas and stadiums, bars, movie theaters, gaming facilities, tobacco lounges and nightclubs.
All buildings are expected to continue to enforce social distancing measures.
In addition, the alcohol curfew has been eliminated--meaning restaurants and bars can remain open past 11 p.m.
Executive Order No. 204 will also increase mass gathering limits. The number of people who may gather indoors will increase from 25 to 50 and the number of people who may gather outdoors will increase from 50 to 100.
This easing of restrictions comes on the heels of Gov. Cooper announcing that all North Carolinians over the age of 16 would be eligible to get vaccinated starting April 7.
THURSDAY
2 p.m.
Gov. Roy Cooper announced at a media briefing that all adults will be eligible to get COVID-19 vaccines beginning April 7.
Thursday's announcement marks the third time the administration has moved up the calendar for eligibility, and the changes also affect the second phase of Group 4, which can now sign up for appointments starting March 31.
Cooper said almost 4.3 million doses have been administered in North Carolina and almost a third of adults have received at least one shot. A fifth of North Carolina residents are fully vaccinated, the governor said.
1:18 p.m.
NCDHHS reports 2,112 new COVID-19 cases in the state. The daily percent positive stands at 4.2%, below the state's desired target of 5%. More good news -- hospitalizations fell below 1,000, coming in at 945.
In all, there have been 11,987 COVID-19-attributed deaths in North Carolina.
12:42 p.m.
Sampson County reports 49 new COVID-19 cases in the past three days for a total of 7,457. Two additional deaths were noted. There have been 99 deaths countywide since the startof the pandemic.
The health department will hold a vaccination event at the Sampson Agri Expo Center, 414 Warsaw Road in Clinton from 9 a.m. through 4 p.m. on Friday.
Second doses will be provided from 9 a.m-11 a.m. to those who received their first dose on Feb. 27.
First doses will be provided from 1 p.m. - 4 p.m. to anyone 18 years and older who has not received any vaccine in the previous 14 days
12:07 p.m.
Thirty-nine community health centers in North Carolina will receive $161,988,125 in American Rescue Plan funding to support COVID-19 vaccination and services for vulnerable populations, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services announced.
The funding will be awarded beginning in April by the Health Resources and Services Administration.
Health centers will be able to use the funds to support and expand COVID-19 vaccination, testing, and treatment for vulnerable populations; deliver needed preventive and primary health care services to those at higher risk for COVID-19; and expand health centers' operational capacity during the pandemic and beyond, including modifying and improving physical infrastructure and adding mobile units. This investment will help increase access to vaccinations among hard-hit populations, as well as confidence in the vaccine by empowering local, trusted health professionals in their efforts to expand vaccinations.
"Every American should have the security of knowing they have access to quality, affordable health care, especially as we face a pandemic that has exposed the disparities facing rural, minority, and lower-income communities," said HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra. "The Biden Administration is committed to getting help to those who need it most, and the communities hit hardest by COVID-19 will benefit from these critical investments."
9:25 a.m.
Gov. Roy Cooper announced he will hold a second COVID-19 news conference this week.
The governor will be joined at 2 p.m. by other members of the state's Coronavirus Task Force to give a public update.

Cooper last gave a COVID-19 update Tuesday. That's when he announced that the state would be rolling back capacity limits and other COVID-19 restrictions starting Friday.
Cooper also hosted a press conference Wednesday releasing his budget proposal. You can learn more about that here.
THURSDAY MORNING HEADLINES
Health experts say the United States is close to overcoming the COVID-19 pandemic, but we're not there quite yet.
At least 16 states are reporting a spike in cases, and officials warn the next few weeks and months will be crucial in the fight against the virus.
The Biden administration plans to ship 27 million more vaccine doses this week--that's 5 million more than the previous week.
So far, more than 85 million people in the US have received at least one dose of the vaccine. That's about 26 percent of the population.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 70 percent of Americans 65 and older have received at least one dose of the vaccine.