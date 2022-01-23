Health & Fitness

Wake county COVID testing centers opening later Monday

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Monday is expected to be busy at COVID-19 testing sites across the triangle because of the snowy weather preventing COVID testing over the weekend.

The County's South, North, and East Regional Center, Vision Church RDU Parking Lot, And County Health Department testing sites will open Monday January 24 at 10 a.m. instead of 7 a.m.

All of the sites will close at 4:30 p.m.

Organizers changed the time because meteorologists expect early morning temperatures to hover around 28 degrees with the possibility of ice.

The state also has testing locations at Word of God Assembly Church off Rock Quarry Road and have partnered with third party labs conducting testing at Wake Med Soccer Park, Five County Stadium, and PNC Area.

Those sites will open at its normal time.

Appointments are not necessary; however, you do have to preregister.

All County locations will be by appointment only.

If you missed your appointment over the weekend, you can still go to one of the testing sites and show your confirmation.
