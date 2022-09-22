Trudeau signs off on Canada dropping COVID-19 vaccine mandate at border Sept. 30, official says

Canada has required truck drivers to be fully vaccinated or face a two-week quarantine period when crossing back into Canada from the US.

TORONTO -- Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has signed off on Canada dropping the vaccine requirement for people entering the country at the end of September, an official familiar with the matter told The Associated Press on Thursday.

The video in the player above is from a previous report.

Canada, like the United States, requires foreign nationals to be vaccinated against COVID-19 when entering the country. No change in the mandate is expected in the U.S. in the near term.

Unvaccinated foreign travelers who are allowed to enter Canada are currently subject to mandatory arrival tests and a 14-day quarantine.

RELATED: Freedom convoy 2022: Truckers protest COVID vaccine mandate to cross Canada-US border

The official said that Trudeau has agreed to let a cabinet order enforcing mandatory COVID-19 vaccination requirements at the border expire Sept. 30. The official said earlier this week the prime minister needs to give a final sign-off. The official spoke on condition of anonymity as they were not authorized to speak publicly on the matter.

Trudeau's Liberal government is still deciding whether to maintain the requirement for passengers to wear face masks on trains and airplanes.

Unvaccinated professional athletes like major league baseball players would be allowed to play in Toronto in the playoffs should the Blue Jays make the postseason. They currently are not allowed to cross the border into Canada.