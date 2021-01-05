Some North Carolinians over the age of 75 can start getting vaccinated this week

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc11.com/video/embed/?pid=9383659" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> FULL INTERVIEW: NCDHHS' Dr. Mandy Cohen answers questions about how the vaccination process is going in North Carolina.

More than 120,000 frontline workers and long-term care setting residents and staff have received the Phase 1A COVID-19 vaccine in North Carolina.Next will be residents who are 75 and older, under Phase 1B Group 1.The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services said most COVID-19 vaccine providers will start Phase 1B Monday, Jan. 11 but some vaccine providers will begin sooner.Wayne County will start registering and vaccinating residents ages 75 years or older on Wednesday, Jan. 6."We don't want to be sitting on shots," said Joel Gillie, spokesman for Wayne County. "That's not good for anybody. They don't do us any good if they're sitting in a freezer."Gillie said Wayne County residents must register and get an appointment before getting a shot at the health department. They can register Jan. 6 at The Maxwell Center located at 3114 Wayne Memorial Dr., in Goldsboro from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m. They can also register on Jan. 7 at the same times at the Peggy M. Seegars Senior Center located at 2001 East Ashe Street, in Goldsboro."Our health department isn't big enough," Gillie said. "We don't have enough waiting space for people to come and sign up there so we looked at offsite places where we can register people and sign them up for an appointment because it's not very safe to have 300 people show up at the health department to receive a vaccine at one time."Orange County hopes to move to Phase 1B next week.Like some county health departments, Orange County is still figuring out logistics of when they'll administer the vaccine."What we don't want is what we've seen in Florida where they said anybody who wants to come get a shot can get one or you've got people camping out overnight to get the vaccine in cold weather and basically turning the vaccination events into potential super spreader events," said Orange County spokesman Todd McGee."A lot of the health departments in the state are literally laying the pavement as we're running and so it's been challenging and the rules kind of change," Gillie said. "We get new guidance from the state, from the federal government, so we pivot as much as we can and we're looking forward to providing this to our residents."Info on registration:Registrations began Tuesday, Jan. 5 at 9 a.m.Individuals in Phase 1B may register by calling (919) 721-4769 or (984) 368-2112, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. until 12 p.m. or 1 p.m. until 5 p.m.A spokesperson said they anticipate they'll be able to start administering vaccine to the Phase 1B group mid to late January. They are scheduling drive thru vaccinations weekly to accommodate each group of the 1B phase.The Sampson County Health Department will hold a drive-through mass vaccination clinic for those ages 75 and older from 9:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 13, at the Sampson County Exposition Center located at 414 Warsaw Road, in Clinton.Vaccinations will be provided on a first come/first served basis that day and as available vaccine supply allows. Eligible individuals seeking vaccination are encouraged to bring an ID or some verification of their date of birth.Residents must register and get an appointment before getting a shot at the health department. Registrations are Wednesday at The Maxwell Center located at 3114 Wayne Memorial Dr., I Goldsboro from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m. or Thursday, at the same times, at the Peggy M. Seegars Senior Center, located at 2001 East Ashe Street, in Goldsboro.