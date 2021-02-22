COVID-19 vaccine registration opens for Group 3, thousands sign up

On Monday, Feb. 22 teachers, educators, and other Pre-K through 12 staff were eligible to begin registering for the COVID-19 vaccine. This group also included workers in childcare settings.
The move comes just weeks after Governor Roy Cooper and state leaders urged schools to resume in-person classes for students across the state, many of whom who have not been in a physical classroom since March 2020.
"I think it's encouraging because we're now moving through these groups and that means more and more people are eligible for this vaccination," said Wake County Public Health mass vaccination branch director. "That could help us as we try to use vaccination as one of the many tools against COVID."
As of late Monday afternoon, the County reported more than 9,800 individuals, who identified themselves as eligible for Group 3, submitted their information on the County's website.
"It's not really a waitlist," said Jury. "That's just someone telling us that they're interested in getting vaccinated and they would like to be on our request list or wait list. And we do know some people are putting themselves on multiple lists, which is OK."
Jury said the department will verify eligibility after registrants attest to accurate and truthful information based on the state's guidelines. However, that potential gap could mean untruthful people can possibly get vaccinated ahead of schedule.
"The state's system asks questions," said Jury. "We hope they answer them truthfully."
In an email to employees, WCPSS officials said in part, "It is a critical priority for the district to identify and expedite vaccination opportunities for all employees."
Wake County Public Health officials said they would be holding a mass vaccination event on Wednesday for those in group three, with details to follow.
In Durham County, health officials say they are working with employers to schedule vaccinations for eligible employees, with the first vaccinations beginning on Thursday, Feb. 25.
"No action from individual educators is necessary," said Durham County Public Health official Dr. Alecia Smith "Employees in daycares, other childcare centers, and schools not in the DPS system should have their principal or director email PhPlanning@dconc.gov to coordinate appointment scheduling."
Durham County is currently scheduling all vaccinations through employers only.
UNC Hospitals is continuing to direct eligible people to their website to make an appointment.
Johnston County Public Schools sent a vaccine interest form to staff members in mid-January. Those who have been eligible have received the vaccine as it was made available.
The district is also in the process of coordinating a large vaccination event for employees, with details to follow.
