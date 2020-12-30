Wake County firefighters, EMS feeling 'very fortunate' after receiving COVID vaccine

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- They've been driving in from Cary, Garner, Apex, Morrisville and north Raleigh. Trucks have been pulling into the Wake County Public Health Center and firefighters heading inside to get their long-awaited COVID-19 vaccine.More than 650 firefighters and EMS workers are taking advantage as officials begin rolling out this vaccine to everyone in the community."Having this vaccine available is a game changer allowing them to do things and returning back to normal as much as they can," said Josh Creighton of Wake County Emergency Management.EMS workers also getting a shot at the shot."I think it's incredible. We feel very fortunate and very relieved to be able to have this," said Wake County EMS Spokesperson Jeff Hammerstein.Paramedics have been working for months in stressful situations and doing all they can to protect themselves."Having the PPE and getting used to working with PPE has been a challenge. It's a lot of stuff. It's hard to work in. It's very hot and cumbersome to work in, but you have to stick with it to know that you're staying safe," said Hammerstein.Officials are working toward offering everyone the same level of relief."It's going to be a long process to get through the entire community, but we're starting at the beginning and we'll get there eventually," Creighton said of the vaccination rollout.The next round of firefighters will get vaccinated Saturday.