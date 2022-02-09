Johnston, Cumberland schools make masking optional; Lee County keeps requirement

WEDNESDAY MORNING HEADLINES
Two school districts in central North Carolina voted to end their mask mandates for students and teachers.
Leaders for both Johnston County Schools and Cumberland County Schools voted Tuesday to make mask wearing optional. That goes into effect Feb. 21 and Feb. 16 respectively.
Meanwhile, Lee County Schools voted to keep the mask mandate in place.
Raleigh city leaders also met Tuesday to talk about the city's mask mandate. Mayor Mary Ann Baldwin said the COVID-19 metrics are worse now than they were months ago when she strongly considered lifting the mandates.
"We're not there yet," she said. She hopes to be able to lift the mask requirements soon but would first need to see the COVID-19 metrics improve.
The United State's largest county, Los Angeles County, is also not ready to lift mask mandates.
Despite California Gov. Gavin Newsom deciding to end the statewide mask mandate next week, Los Angeles County health officials said Tuesday they have no immediate plans to drop their mask mandate.
LA County Department of Health Director Dr. Barbara Ferrer told reporters the county's decision will be made based on dropping hospitalization numbers or vaccination approval for young children.
The mandate will be dropped when daily hospitalizations drop below 2,500 for seven consecutive days, according to Ferrer. Once this threshold is met, "masking will no longer be required while outdoors at outdoor mega events or an indoor outdoor spaces at childcare and K to 12 schools," Ferrer said.
Even if that threshold is not met, the mandate could be dropped eight weeks after vaccines are approved for children under 5. Pfizer submitted a request to the Food and Drug Administration to have its vaccine approved for children 6 months to 5 years old. A hearing is scheduled for Feb. 15.
Los Angeles County is the second-largest school district in the country, with over 600,000 students.
TUESDAY
10 p.m.
COVID-19 cases are falling in North Carolina and looking ahead, we might have to pay closer attention to wastewater as a way out of the pandemic.
To get a better idea of where COVID-19 is spreading, the CDC is turning to wastewater samples, including here in North Carolina.
Dr Rachel Noble is a professor of marine science at UNC; Innovate Carolina and has been working with NCDHHS and the CDC to expand locations where they are testing across North Carolina to include more towns.
Noble said that previously, they were more focused on urban centers such as Raleigh, Charlotte and Greenville.
We spoke at length tonight with @WaterUNC about the tests being done on wastewater to fight #COVID19. Dr Noble tells me you're not getting an entirely accurate picture with just tests because at home tests don't go to state labs #abc11 @ncdhhs pic.twitter.com/mZpXZpUGnS— Josh Chapin (@JoshChapinABC11) February 9, 2022
They're building a program to help public health management navigate this pandemic and beyond. New tools have been added to show the public in better ways what's going on with wastewater signaling.
"So few people are getting PCR tests and when people use home tests, that information largely doesn't get recorded into the state databases, and so testing wastewater for the virus that causes COVID 19 allows us to take the pulse of what's going on in the community," Noble said. "As we see new variants come in, we can watch the trends go up and down. We can also see the effects of mask mandates and vaccine education and really strong booster strategies."
The process is one that continues to evolve and improve.
"We've improved our way to take that quantitative data from the virus in the wastewater and really distill it in a way that the graphs and figures are easier to see and interpret," Noble said. "We are trying to build this for the future so we certainly don't have everything figured out. We hope in the future to be able to add other viruses to it: to Track chemicals of value to people like antibiotics possibly or maybe even certain types of drugs, so we're building all of those capabilities ... it's a lot of people power and it takes a lot of coordination."
-- ABC11's Josh Chapin reported.
7:50 p.m.
The Cumberland County School Board has voted to make face masks optional.
The policy will start Feb. 16.
Meanwhile, a similar push to drop the mask requirement in Lee County failed.
The Lee County school board voted 4-3 to keep the mask requirement.
6 p.m.
Johnston County Schools is making face masks optional for students.
The updated policy will take effect Feb. 21.
5:14 p.m.
Raleigh's indoor mask mandate will continue for now.
During the City Council's work session, Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin gave an update on her meeting earlier Tuesday with Wake County health officials and said simply: "We're not there yet."
Baldwin said Wake County's COVID-19 metrics are still too high but she said the good news is that things are improving.
Baldwin said the issue will soon be revisited.
"We'll meet in two weeks to look at the data and hopefully make a decision at that point," Baldwin said.
12:55 p.m.
North Carolina reported 4,648 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday. That's nearly half of the number of cases reported a week ago.
The percentage of tests coming back positive also dropped from last week's 29.8% to 23%. However, that remains much higher than state health officials want to see.
Meanwhile, the newly released data showed 76 fewer people were in the hospital with COVID than were there yesterday.
TUESDAY MORNING HEADLINES
Raleigh and Wake County indoor mask mandates are up for debate Tuesday.
Government leaders will meet in the afternoon to discuss the next steps in the pandemic.
According to Wake County health leaders, the COVID-19 positivity rate is at 19 percent, which is higher than the goal of 5 percent but significantly lower than it was a couple weeks ago.
There were also more than 200 new COVID-19 hospitalizations in the last week.
This comes as some Wake County parents urge school leaders to end the mask mandate, citing mental health concerns for their children.
Health experts have warned that it's too soon to end mask mandates, especially in schools due to the low vaccination rate in children.
ABC11 data shows just over 20 percent of kids 5-11 are vaccinated, 44 percent of kids 12-17 are vaccinated, and children under 5 are not yet eligible for vaccines.