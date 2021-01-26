Mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic being planned for Durham

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Mass COVID-19 vaccination clinics are being planned across North Carolina.
One took place at Charlotte Motor Speedway in Charlotte this past weekend, with plans for another at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte this coming weekend and another in Durham in February.
Durham County Health Director Rodney Jenkins announced plans for a mass vaccination clinic in the Bull City during yesterday's Durham County Board of Commissioner's meeting.
"We are delighted to report that the state of North Carolina and Fidelity have pretty much reached an agreement as far as hosting a mega site," Jenkins said during the meeting. "For the most part, we're still working out the particulars involved with a memorandum of agreement. Just want to remember that this was something that Secretary Cohen has said that will be placed in Durham."
A spokesperson with Durham Public Schools said clinic organizers visited Brogden Middle School in Durham Tuesday but that there is no guarantee it would be selected.
The mass vaccination clinic will be a partnership between the state and Durham County health departments as well as North Carolina Emergency Management and Fidelity Investments.
The site will operate every day with the capacity to vaccinate about 17,000 people a week, according to a news release from Durham County.
Nearly 16,000 people were vaccinated this weekend at Charlotte Motor Speedway. There will be another clinic of that scale at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte Friday through Sunday. Atrium Health tweeted the appointments were already booked.
The Charlotte clinics are a partnership between Atrium Health, Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte Motor Speedway, Honeywell, Tepper Sports & Entertainment and the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.
