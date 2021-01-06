Cape Fear Valley Health first in Cumberland County to roll out Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for seniors

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Cape Fear Valley Health Hospital rolled out its first round of the Pfizer vaccine to some of the most vulnerable in Cumberland County.This was no mass-vaccination effort. Instead, a limited supply of the vaccine was distributed to seniors at the Cape Fear Valley Rehabilitation Center."I'm convinced it's going to save me from COVID-19. I got in line early this morning and here I am," said Fayetteville resident Judy Chavis.The 76-year-old was initially undecided on whether to move forward, but once she saw healthcare workers stepping up first, she decided she'd the shot too. She has no regrets."I barely knew I got a shot. No problem there," said Chavis.ABC11 cameras were allowed inside the facility during vaccinations, but we had clearance to show patient's faces.Based on the long lines, you could tell there was high interest among residents ages 75 and up. Hospital officials opened the doors an hour earlier than expected to meet the demand as long lines that formed outside the facility as early as 5:30 a.m. Wednesday morning."I want to live until my great grandchildren are 10 years or older. I don't want to give them any illness. Thank you Jesus for keeping us safe," said Fayetteville 82-year-old Alma McClean.Officials vaccinated 750 seniors Tuesday, a couple hundred Wednesday and the plan is to vaccinate 300 people Thursday and Friday.Dr. Michael Zappa urged the public to love senior citizens in their family from afar for now because contracting COVID-19 could cost them their life."The elderly folks have a harder time making it," said Zappa.