FIRST LOOK: COVID-19 vaccine doses leave Pfizer's Michigan facility

PORTAGE, Michigan -- Millions of doses of a COVID-19 vaccine were loaded Sunday into containers at drug maker Pfizer's loading facility.

Workers were seen placing the doses into boxes and loading them onto trucks Sunday morning, which will take them to shipping facilities and major area airports. Temperature-controlled thermal shippers are keeping the doses as cold as necessary for up to 10 days unopened.

2.9 million doses will be distributed to 64 jurisdictions in all 50 states and five U.S. territories. Twenty-one days later, another 2.9 million doses will arrive at those same locations so those who received the first shot can get their second and final dose.

With help from FedEx and UPS, the pharmaceutical company said it believes it can deliver the entire first batch of vaccines within two days. Operation Warp speed officials said the vaccines will be delivered by Monday.

About 500,000 doses will be held on reserve at its plant in Portage, Michigan, in case of an emergency.

CNN's Sanjay Gupta helps separate fact from fiction when it comes to a possible COVID-19 vaccine.

