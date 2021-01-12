Durham County seniors 75 and older eligible to get COVID-19 vaccine next week

DURHAM , N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham neighbors, 75 and older, will have to wait a little longer to get the COVID-19 vaccine.Rodney Jenkins, the county health director, says the agency is still vaccinating healthcare workers and first responders under Phase 1a."What would make it go faster? I will acknowledge that there were a few bottle necks in our rollout. The COVID management system has been a challenge," said Jenkins. "It has reduced our ability to move individuals through the entire vaccination process in a timely manner."There were long lines Tuesday, Jan. 12 in Johnston County as people 75 and older -- who fall under Phase 1b group one - waited, first come, first serve to get the vaccine.But Durham and Wake counties don't plan to start that phase until Tuesday, Jan. 19."Scheduling will be done through a self-servicing scheduling app, along with a dedicated phone line. We will provide more information on this later this week," said Jenkins.New today, we have a better look at the latest vaccination numbers across Wake, Durham and Cumberland counties.More than 16,000 people have gotten their first dose in Wake County, with nearly 10,000 in Durham County and more than 6,600 in Cumberland County.Statewide, nearly 38,000 people have been vaccinated in long term care facilities.Durham County Health says the state department of health is training several community organizations to expand access to the vaccine.We'll let you know later this week how eligible people can sign up by phone or online to get the shot.