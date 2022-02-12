News & Observer's COVID counselor helps you navigate the pandemic

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The pandemic is approaching two years. Might seem like 20.
Our newsgathering partners at the News & Observer are ready to help with a new tool to help you navigate the COVID-19 pandemic: The COVID counselor.
Reporter Josh Shaffer is taking your questions and getting answers.
"I think we are making a difference," Shaffer said. "I am no expert, I am no medical expert by any means, but I do know how to contact them and get answers."
This week, the COVID counselor is investigating whether unvaccinated people are getting out of jury duty.
Have a question for the COVID counselor? Send him an email at jshaffer@newsobserver.com
