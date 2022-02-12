Health & Fitness

News & Observer's COVID counselor helps you navigate the pandemic

EMBED <>More Videos

Are unvaccinated people getting out of jury duty?

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The pandemic is approaching two years. Might seem like 20.

Our newsgathering partners at the News & Observer are ready to help with a new tool to help you navigate the COVID-19 pandemic: The COVID counselor.

Reporter Josh Shaffer is taking your questions and getting answers.

"I think we are making a difference," Shaffer said. "I am no expert, I am no medical expert by any means, but I do know how to contact them and get answers."

This week, the COVID counselor is investigating whether unvaccinated people are getting out of jury duty.

Have a question for the COVID counselor? Send him an email at jshaffer@newsobserver.com
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessraleighcoronaviruscovid 19 pandemicyour questions answered
Copyright © 2022 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Days are numbered for downtown Raleigh's iconic circular Holiday Inn
New job costs Durham man over $10,000 and there are more victims
Masks in schools debate intensifies as other states ease restrictions
Gas prices could keep soaring as tensions rise between Russia, Ukraine
Durham moves forward with plans to add unarmed first responders
Man accused of multiple rapes in Fayetteville pleads guilty
Russia could invade Ukraine within the week, US says
Show More
First-ever Chapel Hill Black Film Festival happening this weekend
FDA delays public meeting for COVID vaccine for children under 5
$20,000 reward offered for info on QVC warehouse fire
LATEST: Hudson asks Cumberland Co. let school mask option proceed
No more contact tracing for K-12 schools, NCDHHS says
More TOP STORIES News