Gov. Cooper visiting Duke University Medical Center for first-hand look at COVID-19 vaccinations

MONDAY MORNING STORYLINES
Gov. Roy Cooper is visiting Duke University Medical Center in Durham to watch more frontline medical workers get COVID-19 vaccinations on Monday. Gov. Cooper will visit the renowned health facility this afternoon. Last week, Gov. Cooper visited UNC Health to see frontline workers receive some of the state's first vaccinations.
More doses of the Moderna vaccine are expected to arrive in North Carolina this week. Health officials believe 175,000 doses of the vaccine will arrive in North Carolina this week with 61,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine.
On Sunday, a nearly $1 trillion COVID-19 economic stimulus package was finalized on Capitol Hill. The package will be huge for small businesses in the Triangle and throughout the country.
SUNDAY
12:05 p.m.
North Carolina health officials are reporting 6,900 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total to-date total to 479,168.
More than 65,500 new tests have been completed throughout the state.
With 94 percent of hospitals reporting, there are 2,748 COVID-19 hospitalizations. That is down by 98 but still remains among the highest numbers seen during the pandemic. This is the tenth consecutive day of more than 2,500 COVID-19 hospitalizations in North Carolina.
There have been 40 more deaths from the virus, bringing the total to 6,224.
The percent positive rate of tests is currently 10.6%, down slightly from Saturday's 11.3%.
7:20 a.m.
According to data from Johns Hopkins University, there have been 17,659,275 COVID-19 cases throughout the United States since March.
SATURDAY
12 p.m.
North Carolina health officials are reporting 6,164 more COVID-19 cases, bringing the total amount of cases to date to 472,268. This is a slightly smaller case increase than Friday's record 8,444 case jump.
Throughout the state, 59 more people have died from the virus, bringing the total to 6,184.
With 96 percent of hospitals reporting, 2,846 COVID-19 patients are being hospitalized. That is up 22 from Friday and is the all-time high. This is the ninth straight day North Carolina has had more than 2,500 COVID-19 hospitalizations.
More than 75,000 more tests have been completed throughout the state. The state is reporting a daily percent test rate of 11.3%.
7:30 a.m.
According to data from Johns Hopkins University, there have been 17,466,226 cases of COVID-19 since March throughout the United States.