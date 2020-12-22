Gov. Cooper giving COVID-19 update on Tuesday afternoon

Have questions about the COVID-19 vaccine? Send them to us here
TUESDAY MORNING STORYLINES
Gov. Roy Cooper and the state's coronavirus task force will share an update Tuesday at 2 p.m. The talk will be aired live on ABC11 and streamed on abc11.com.
On Monday, Gov. Cooper announced a new executive order that allows restaurants, bars, clubs and hotels to sell mixed alcoholic drinks to-go.
If you're hoping to get a COVID-19 test before the Christmas holiday, you're in luck. This week in Raleigh, free drive-thru testing is being offered at three parks - Sanderford Road Park, Carolina Pines Park and Brentwood Park on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.
Scientists say there is reason for concern but not alarm about new strains of the coronavirus, especially the one currently spreading in England. Scientists from the World Health Organization and elsewhere said Monday that the new strains do not seem to cause more serious COVID-19 illness than previous versions of the virus.
They also expect that current vaccines will remain protective against the new strains and that tests are underway to verify if that's the case. British officials announced severe lockdown measures over the weekend, and many countries imposed new temporary travel restrictions to try to limit spread of the new strains.
MONDAY
10 p.m.
ABC11's Michael Lozano spoke to one Cape Fear Valley Health employee who partook in the Moderna vaccine clinical trials earlier in the year.
Michael Becker said his symptoms were mild and only consisted of sleepiness.
6:45 p.m.
Hoke County Schools decided Monday to extend remote instruction through at least Friday, Jan. 29, 2021. The choice was made due to increased community COVID-19 transmission.
4:20 p.m.
Moore County is reporting two more COVID-19 deaths, bringing the total to 77 COVID-19 deaths throughout the county.
4:15 p.m.
Lee County is reporting 156 new COVID-19 cases since last Thursday. That brings the to-date county total to 3,183 cases since March.
4 p.m.
Gov. Roy Cooper signed an executive order Monday to allow restaurants, bars, clubs and hotels to sell mixed alcoholic drinks to-go in sealed containers.
"This order will help people avoid settings that can contribute to increased viral spread while giving restaurants and bars a financial boost that they need right now," said Gov. Cooper. "With cases and hospitalizations high around the country, let's all do our part to slow the spread of COVID-19 while supporting local, small businesses safely."
1:30 p.m.
The Durham County Department of Public Health announced that it received a shipment of Moderna COVID-19 vaccines.
"We are thrilled to have received our first shipment COVID-19 vaccines here at the Durham County Department of Public Health," said Health Director Rod Jenkins. "This is a historic day, and we know this will play a critical role in ending COVID-19 in our community. In accordance with state guidance, we will begin vaccinating Durham's frontline workers and our long-term care facility residents and staff first. We look forward to receiving more vaccines in order to continue moving through the phases of the COVID-19 Vaccination Plan in 2021."
Vaccines will be offered to individuals in Phase 1A beginning this week.
12:40 p.m.
Atrium Health in Charlotte announced it had received the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine.
Three Atrium Health facilities located in rural areas of North Carolina are prioritized to be among the first to receive the Moderna vaccine including: Atrium Health Stanly, Atrium Health Kings Mountain and Atrium Health Anson.
NEWS: We will immediately implement plans to start distributing 1,000 vials of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine to approximately 10,000 front line teammates at Atrium Health hospitals in more rural parts of the state. pic.twitter.com/jjQ4lFBPEl— Atrium Health (@AtriumHealth) December 21, 2020
The main difference in the Moderna vaccine is that it is able to be kept in a standard freezer between -13 and 5 degrees Fahrenheit, making it an ideal vaccine to use at healthcare facilities without access to an ultra-cold freezer.
12:15 p.m.
North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 4,479 new COVID-19 cases. In just 17 days, North Carolina has reported more than 100,000 new cases.
The increase in cases comes as the percentage of positive tests rose again to 11% as of Saturday. The metric, which state leaders would like to see fall to 5% or lower, has been hovering between 9.7 and 12.5% all month.
Currently, 2,817 people are hospitalized with COVID-19, an increase from Sunday's dip but not as high as Saturday's record of 2,846.
11:30 a.m.
Governor Roy Cooper and Health Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen watched vaccinations take place at Duke University Hospital.
"For health care workers who are tired and have worked very hard, the start of vaccination has been a beacon of hope," Duke University Hospital President Tom Owens said.
"Here today we are witnessing some of those beginning to get the vaccine, both Secretary Cohen and I wanted to come today to tell them personally how thankful we are for the hard work," Cooper said.
He reinforced that we're not out of the woods yet.
"We still have a few months here where things are very dire, the numbers are high across the country. The pandemic is still a challenge across the world and we need to continue to advocate for personal responsibility particularly as we come to the holidays," he said. "I know its difficult to not be with your families for Christmas but we are recommending that people NOT gather as much as they would before, that they significantly reduce the size of their celebration."
Cohen said some local health departments are receiving their first shipments of the vaccine today.
Vaccinations at long-term healthcare facilities will start next week, she said.
"Mask, mask, mask all the time to protect you and your loved ones from this horrible disease," she said.
11 a.m.
All 15 research institutions within the UNC System will soon be receiving 61 new freezers capable of safely storing COVID-19 vaccines at temperatures as low as -80 Celsius
The freezers will support state and local public health agencies, hospitals, and pharmacies with the critical logistics of sub-zero storage and subsequent distribution of COVID-19 vaccines that started arriving in North Carolina this past week. Vaccines stored at UNC institutions will be distributed according to the State's COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan at the direction of state and local public health officials.
The new freezers, provided by the NC Policy Collaboratory at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, will increase North Carolina's total vaccine cold-storage capacity by 1.86 million two-milliliter vials. A combination of 32 large freezers and 29 smaller mobile units will add flexibility for transport and storage of vaccines across the state. UNC campuses that serve rural areas and underserved populations will receive additional mobile freezer units, including the state's six Historically Minority-Serving Institutions.
Elizabeth City State University, Fayetteville State University, North Carolina A&T State University, North Carolina Central University, University of North Carolina at Pembroke and Winston-Salem State University will each receive three smaller mobile freezer units. Appalachian State University and UNC Asheville will also receive two mobile units to support communities in western NC. The four UNC System institutions that partnered with the Collaboratory to contribute and reprogram funding are NCCU, UNC-Chapel Hill, UNC Pembroke, and Winston-Salem State.
MONDAY MORNING STORYLINES
Gov. Roy Cooper is visiting Duke University Medical Center in Durham to watch more frontline medical workers get COVID-19 vaccinations on Monday. Gov. Cooper will visit the renowned health facility this afternoon. Last week, Gov. Cooper visited UNC Health to see frontline workers receive some of the state's first vaccinations.
More doses of the Moderna vaccine are expected to arrive in North Carolina this week. Health officials believe 175,000 doses of the vaccine will arrive in North Carolina this week with 61,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine.
On Sunday, a nearly $1 trillion COVID-19 economic stimulus package was finalized on Capitol Hill. The package will be huge for small businesses in the Triangle and throughout the country.
SUNDAY
12:05 p.m.
North Carolina health officials are reporting 6,900 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total to-date total to 479,168.
More than 65,500 new tests have been completed throughout the state.
With 94 percent of hospitals reporting, there are 2,748 COVID-19 hospitalizations. That is down by 98 but still remains among the highest numbers seen during the pandemic. This is the tenth consecutive day of more than 2,500 COVID-19 hospitalizations in North Carolina.
There have been 40 more deaths from the virus, bringing the total to 6,224.
The percent positive rate of tests is currently 10.6%, down slightly from Saturday's 11.3%.
7:20 a.m.
According to data from Johns Hopkins University, there have been 17,659,275 COVID-19 cases throughout the United States since March.