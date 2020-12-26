Coronavirus

Nash County inmate dies from COVID-19 complications

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Here are the latest updates about COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, in North Carolina.

Have questions about the COVID-19 vaccine? Send them to us here

10:29 a.m.
An offender at Nash Correctional Institution who was diagnosed as positive for COVID-19 died on Christmas night, prison officials said.

The 81-year-old offender had extensive underlying medical issues. He tested positive for COVID-19 on December 8 and was hospitalized on December 20.

"We sympathize with the offender's family, as losing a loved one is hard enough, but especially so during the holiday season," said Todd Ishee, Commissioner of Prisons. "We continue working diligently to mitigate the impact of COVID-19 in our prisons because the health and safety of the staff and the offender population continues to be our top priority."

FRIDAY



Bethlehem ushered in Christmas Eve with a stream of joyous marching bands and the triumphant arrival of the top Catholic clergyman in the Holy Land. But few people were there to greet them as the coronavirus pandemic and a strict lockdown dampened celebrations in the traditional birthplace of Jesus.

Similar subdued scenes were repeated across the world as the festive family gatherings and packed prayers that typically mark the holiday were scaled back or canceled altogether. In Australia, worshippers had to book tickets online to attend socially distanced church services. Pope Francis is set to celebrate Mass in the near-empty Vatican basilica early in the evening, hours before a nationwide curfew goes into effect.

The CDC announced a new restriction for travelers overnight. The United States is going to require airline travelers from Britain to get a negative COVID-19 test first.

The state's COVID-19 dashboard won't be updated on Thursday or Friday due to the Christmas holiday. The next update will happen on Saturday, Dec. 26.

Q&A with NC's top doctor Betsey Tilson: How will you know when it's your time to get vaccinated?
EMBED More News Videos

State Health Director Dr. Betsey Tilson answers your questions about COVID-19 mutations and when it will be your time to get vaccinated.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessncwake countydurham countycumberland countylee countyhalifax countysampson countywayne countygranville countyhealthcoronavirus testingcoronaviruscoronavirus testcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakviruscovid 19
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
GOP blocks $2,000 checks as Trump leaves COVID aid in chaos
LATEST: Cumberland Co. trying to crack down on COVID-19 spread
LATEST: Christmas looks different amid COVID-19
Person who worked sick likely behind 2 separate virus outbreaks
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
COVID relief hangs in balance as unemployment benefits expire
Durham Police investigate after woman found dead in home
Teen killed in single-car crash early Christmas morning in Durham
2 teens dead, 2 others injured in Christmas Eve shooting in Charlotte
6 Nashville cops praised for evacuating residents moments before explosion
Where to recycle your Christmas trees in Wake County
PHOTOS: Central NC's cute newborn Christmas babies are here!
Show More
Human remains found near Nashville explosion, police say
WEATHER: Coldest Morning of the Year
Plenty of ways to give this holiday season despite pandemic changes
Retired Chapel Hill teacher writes letter seeking kidney donor
LATEST: Christmas looks different amid COVID-19
More TOP STORIES News