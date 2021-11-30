covid-19

FDA endorses Merck COVID pill, paving way for US authorization of 1st at-home drug for virus

An FDA panel voted 13-10 that the drug's benefits outweigh its risks, including potential birth defects if used during pregnancy.
EMBED <>More Videos

FDA endorses Merck COVID pill, paving way for US authorization of 1st at-home drug for virus

WASHINGTON -- A panel of U.S. health advisers on Tuesday narrowly backed the benefits of a closely watched COVID-19 pill from Merck, setting the stage for a likely authorization of the first drug that Americans could take at home to treat the virus.

A Food and Drug Administration panel voted 13-10 that the drug's benefits outweigh its risks, including potential birth defects if used during pregnancy.

The group's recommendation came after hours of debate about the drug's modest benefits and potential safety issues. Experts backing the treatment stressed it should not be used by pregnant women and called on FDA to recommend extra precautions, including pregnancy tests for women before using the drug.

The group's vote specifically backed the drug for adults with mild-to-moderate COVID-19 who face the greatest risks, including those with conditions like obesity, asthma and old age.

WATCH: US pushes COVID vaccine as it prepares to deal with omicron variant
EMBED More News Videos

Two cases of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 have just been reported in Brazil and the first cases in Latin America. Is the U.S. next Eyewitness News reporter Carlos Granda has reaction from health officials on what 's known about the severity of this particular variant.



The FDA isn't bound by the panel's recommendation and is expected to make its own decision before year's end.

FDA authorization for the drug, molnupiravir, could be a major step in treating the virus. It would give doctors the first drug they could prescribe for patients to take on their own, easing the burden on hospitals and helping to curb deaths.

The pill is already authorized in the U.K.

RELATED: Pfizer to allow broader global access to its experimental COVID-19 antiviral pill



The video above is from a previous report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesswashingtonmedicalcoronaviruscoronavirus pandemicpandemiccovid 19 pandemiccovid 19healthfdawashington d.c.medical specialistshealth caremedical researchu.s. & worldwashington, d.c.
Copyright © 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
COVID-19
LATEST: Wake County expanding testing sites to meet heavy demand
NC State Holiday Bowl game canceled due to COVID-19 protocols
LATEST: COVID-19 rapid at home test selling out
'It is hard': Bar owners reopen in time for New Year's celebrations
TOP STORIES
LATEST: Wake County expanding testing sites to meet heavy demand
NC 3-year-old accidentally shot on Christmas Day dies from injuries
Charlotte 14-year-old charged with shooting police officer
NC State Holiday Bowl game canceled due to COVID-19 protocols
Why CDC doesn't require testing at end of isolation: Director
NC A&T student contributes to Urban Outfitters HBCU Collection
Show More
Larry Demery 2024 parole canceled by NC parole commission
Global COVID cases up by 11% last week: WHO
Expect 2 lunar eclipses, 6-planet alignment in 2022
Which states are raising the minimum wage in 2022
Rocky Mount catering business feeds QVC employees and first responders
More TOP STORIES News