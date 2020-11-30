Coronavirus

Wake County no longer requiring registration to get a free COVID-19 test

RALEIGH, N.C. -- Here are the latest updates about COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, in North Carolina.

MONDAY MORNING STORYLINES



Wake County is simplifying the process to get a free COVID-19 test. You no longer need to complete a detailed registration form before getting a test. Starting Tuesday, to get a test in Wake County, just schedule an appointment online and bring a form of ID to the testing site.

Wake County is also opening a new COVID-19 testing site on Tuesday. The site is at 5809 Departure Drive in Raleigh. Tests are available from Tuesday until Saturday from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. this week. You do not need to register to receive a test.

Tests are also still available at the Sunnybrook parking deck at 2925 Holston Ln. in Raleigh.

United Airlines has begun shipping the first batches of the COVID-19 vaccine on charter flights. The U.S. now has more than 13,300,000 cases of COVID-19, according to the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center.

SUNDAY


11:45 a.m.
North Carolina health officials are reporting 3,820 more COVID-19 case, bringing the total to 361,778.
With 95 percent of hospitals reporting, North Carolina has reached a new record in COVID-19 hospitalizations with 1,885. That is up 45 from Saturday.

There have been 21 more COVID-19 deaths in the state, bringing the total to 5,240.

The state's percent positive test rate has risen to 8.6%, up from Friday's 7.8%.

Fauci: Expect similar COVID travel restrictions, advisories for Christmas holiday

7:30 a.m.
According to data from Johns Hopkins University, there have been 13,247,386 COVID-19 cases in the United States since the pandemic began.
