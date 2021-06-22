COVID-19 vaccine

70% of Americans 30 or older have received COVID-19 vaccine, White House says

By Zeke Miller, Associated Press
EMBED <>More Videos

70% of Americans 30 or older have gotten COVID-19 vaccine

WASHINGTON -- More than 70% of Americans age 30 or older have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, the White House said, even as President Joe Biden is set to fall short of reaching his goal of giving a shot to the same percentage of all American adults by Independence Day.

The Biden administration is releasing the new data Tuesday showing it expects to reach 70% of Americans age 27 or older with at least one shot by the July 4 holiday. A White House official said it is now redoubling its focus on vaccinating younger Americans age 18-26, who have proved to be least likely to get a vaccine when it's available for them.

The White House said meeting Biden's vaccination goal is less important than the pace of the nation's reopening, which is exceeding even its own internal projections as the overwhelming majority of the nation's most vulnerable people are fully vaccinated and cases and deaths are at their lowest rates since the earliest days of the pandemic.

Still, the nationwide rate of new vaccinations has dropped off precipitously over the past month even as shots have become more available, with fewer than 300,000 Americans now getting their first dose per day on average.

Americans at highest risk for complications from COVID-19 are overwhelmingly vaccinated, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, but only 53% aged 25-39 have received one dose. Among those 18-24, it's 47%.

"What we've seen, as we've dug into the data, is that there is a big gap between individuals 25 and over, and 18 to 25," White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Monday. "That means that's an area we need to continue to work on."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessvaccinescoronavirusgovernmentcovid 19 vaccinejoe bidenpolitics
Copyright © 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
COVID-19 VACCINE
LATEST: Nursing home deaths jump 32% in 2020
Walgreens giving out rewards cash as in-store vaccine incentive
NC COVID lottery: Everything you need to know
Health officials urge COVID-19 vaccinations as Delta variant spreads in US
TOP STORIES
LIVE RADAR: Rain, storms move into central NC
J. Cole's Dreamville Festival returns in April 2022
Sampson Co. man wanted for questioning in wife's disappearance
NC COVID lottery: Everything you need to know
21-year-old Fort Bragg paratrooper killed in crash
Walgreens giving out rewards cash as in-store vaccine incentive
Child tax credit: Will you be getting monthly payments?
Show More
Photos released from shooting during Juneteenth event in Raleigh
LATEST: Nursing home deaths jump 32% in 2020
Wake Forest police search for armed man after woman stabbed
Woman shot by home invader in Durham
What to expect during Disney World's 50th anniversary party
More TOP STORIES News