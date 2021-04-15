data journalism

How many people in your area are hesitant to get the COVID-19 vaccine?

By Grace Manthey
EMBED <>More Videos

J&J vaccine pause shouldn't stop people from being vaccinated: Doctor

People 12 and older are eligible to get a COVID-19 vaccination, but not everyone is lining up to get the shot.

Using data from the U.S. Census Bureau's Household Pulse Survey, the CDC found that as many as a quarter of adults in some areas reported being hesitant about getting the COVID-19 vaccine. These rates are highest in the states of Wyoming, Ohio, Montana and Kentucky, and lowest in Massachusetts, Vermont, Virginia, Connecticut and California.

In cities like Los Angeles, Chicago and New York, where overall vaccine hesitancy is low, areas with a higher percentage of people of color also tend to have slightly higher hesitancy rates.

Explore the map below to see some of these patterns and to find out what the COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy rate is in your area.


Having trouble viewing this map? Click here to view in a new window.

NOTE: This data is updated by the CDC, and we will as new data becomes available. The CDC data is through May 13 and we updated this page on June 9.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessvaccinesdata journalismcovid 19 vaccineu.s. & worldcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
DATA JOURNALISM
Why you may be unintentionally paying more at the pump
COVID-19 threatens to impact holiday plans for second year
Gun violence estimated to cost NC hospital systems millions annually
Which restaurants in NC received the most COVID-19 relief funds?
TOP STORIES
Black Friday 2021 deals shopping guide
Best deals for you: Black Friday or Cyber Monday?
Thanksgiving takes on new meaning for adopted sisters in NC
NICUs need more breast milk donations
How to avoid getting scammed this holiday shopping season
WATCH: FedEx driver fixes, salutes US flag at NC home
Show More
Deodorant recalled due to cancer-causing chemical
Special holiday shopping parking spaces being tested in Raleigh
Thanksgiving travelers set pandemic record: TSA
North Carolina offers rebate to attract esports tournaments
$250K life insurance policy signed 2 days before murder, officials say
More TOP STORIES News