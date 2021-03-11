World Health Organization declared novel coronavirus a global pandemic one year ago today

6 a.m.
Gov. Cooper and members of the Coronavirus Task Force will share an update on COVID-19. The press conference will take place at 3 p.m.
5 a.m.
Are you planning to travel? The CDC says don't let your guard down because not enough people are vaccinated.
They agency suggests avoiding air travel.
THURSDAY MORNING HEADLINES
It's been one year since the World Health Organization declared the novel coronavirus a global pandemic.
When the World Health Organization declared the coronavirus a pandemic one year ago Thursday, it did so only after weeks of resisting the term and maintaining that the highly infectious virus could still be stopped.
A year later, the U.N. agency is still struggling to keep on top of the evolving science of COVID-19, to persuade countries to abandon their nationalistic tendencies and help get vaccines where they're needed most.
Marking a year of loss and disruption, President Joe Biden will use his first prime-time address since taking office to steer the nation toward a hungered-for sentiment - hope - in the "next phase" of the fight against the pandemic that has killed more than 529,000 Americans.
Previewing his remarks, Biden said he would "talk about what we've been through as a nation this past year, but more importantly, I'm going to talk about what comes next."
Biden's challenge Thursday night will be to honor the sacrifices made by Americans over the last year while encouraging them to remain vigilant despite "virus fatigue" and growing impatience to resume normal activities given the tantalizing promise of vaccines. Speaking on the one-year anniversary of the World Health Organization's declaration of a pandemic, he'll mourn the dead, but also project optimism about the future.
5:40 p.m.
One Merck & Co.'s facility located in Durham is at the receiving end of a $105.4 million federal government investment to aid in the production of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.
"Our Durham, N.C. facility is part of Merck's global manufacturing network. This site is preparing to produce bulk drug substance for the J&J vaccine," a spokesperson for the company said in a statement to ABC11.
JUST IN: Durham’s Merck Vaccine Plant will aid in production of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine. The partnership between the two pharmaceutical competitors was formally announced at a White House news conference with President Biden and the CEO’s of Merck and J&J.#abc11 pic.twitter.com/Tc5WxDRAry— Joel Brown (@JoelBrownABC11) March 10, 2021
Last Wednesday, President Joe Biden entered a "historic manufacturing partnership to expand the production of Johnson & Johnson's vaccine."
The facility located off of Oxford Road in north Durham will perform the "fill-and-finish production" of the vaccine.
3:40 p.m.
Gov. Cooper toured the state's first FEMA-backed mass vaccination site in Greensboro -- exactly one year after he issued a state of emergency for North Carolina because of COVID-19.
Members of the National Guard, US Air Force and health care volunteers started giving people their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine at the clinic situated off I-40 at the Four Season Town Center.
The mass vaccination site will run every day, 7 days a week, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. for the next two months.
You must book your appointment ahead of time.
On Wednesday, Gov. Cooper watched the process that will now get will get 3,000 people vaccinated every day.
He said the clinic will concentrate on getting shots to people in underserved communities and to people of color.
"The success will be measured at how well this clinic gets shots to people equitably," he said. "We want to make sure those arms reflect North Carolina's population, our very diverse population."
If you're eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine in groups 1, 2 and 3, you can book an appointment for the clinic in Greensboro now.
3:03 p.m.
The Halifax County Health Department reports six new cases for a total of 5,049 total positive COVID 19 cases. One additional death was reported for a countywide total of 101 -- 2% of total cases.
2:47 p.m.
Urban Ministries of Wake County is hosting its second COVID-19 vaccine event for its clinic patients on Saturday from 9 a.m. through 5 p.m. WakeMed is providing Urban Ministries with 100 additional vaccines with the goal of giving a second dose to the patients who received them at its first event last month.
The event is at the main campus, 1390 Capital Blvd.
1 p.m.
North Carolina health officials reported 1,861 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday.
There are 72 fewer COVID-19 patients in North Carolina hospitals, in total there are 1,075 in total.
Throughout North Carolina, 43 more people have died from the virus. That brings the death total to 11,595.
The state is reporting a 5.3% positive test rate.
10 a.m.
Gov. Roy Cooper and North Carolina Republican leaders joined forces to announce a bipartisan plan to return all public elementary schools schools to Plan A--which is all in-person learning.
The governor was joined by Senate Leader Phil Berger, Senate Minority Leader Dan Blue, House Speaker Tim Moore and House Minority Leader Robert Reives.
"Today the bill before you, tells schools when and how (to reopen). The good news is that we all want the same thing, to open our schools to in-person instruction for all students and to do it safely with important emergency protections," Gov. Roy Cooper said.
Cooper did clarify that elementary school parents parents would still be allowed to keep their children in virtual academies if they chose to do so.
"There is a full option for a parent to chose a virtual option for their children," Cooper said.
WEDNESDAY MORNING HEADLINES
On this day a year ago, Gov. Roy Cooper declared a state of emergency for North Carolina. That came a day after state health officials identified North Carolina's first COVID-19 cluster.
Today, more than 1 million people have been vaccinated against the virus, and the state is celebrating the opening of the first FEMA-backed vaccination site.
That site is located at Four Seasons Town Centre in Greensboro. It will be able to vaccinate 3,000 people per day for 8 weeks.
You must meet state vaccine eligibility requirements to receive a vaccine, and you must register ahead of arriving. You can register at this website.
Meanwhile, Walgreens announced it has administered 5 million vaccines throughout the USA, including to people in North Carolina.
The company said it is close to finishing vaccines at long-term care facilities. It is working now to get more shots to teachers, childcare workers and other frontline groups.
TUESDAY
5:30 p.m.
The Duke football team has paused in-person activities indefinitely after a cluster of COVID-19 cases was identified within the program.
The Blue Devils started spring practice on Feb. 26 and had conducted three official workouts prior to the pause.
3 p.m.
Gov. Roy Cooper gave a media briefing on North Carolina's COVID-19 response and where we stand.
The governor said North Carolina's mission remains "fast and fair" when it comes to vaccinating people.
"Today, I'm proud to share that our state has fully vaccinated more than 1.1 million people," Cooper said. "With almost 8 million adults in our state, there is more work to do - but this is a huge milestone."
Cases are on the decline but Cooper urged people to remain vigilant.
"Let's not get caught celebrating too early," he said. "Let's keep wearing our masks and being responsible so that one day soon we can turn the corner on this pandemic."
2:30 p.m.
997 new COVID-19 cases were reported by the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services on Tuesday.
That's the lowest number of new cases in the last month.
As of Tuesday, 1,147 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state. That number also continues to trend downward.
89 confirmed COVID-19 patients were admitted to hospitals in the last 24 hours.
10.6 percent of North Carolina's population is currently vaccinated. 1.1 million people have received both doses of the vaccine. More than 7,000 people have received the single-shot COVID-19 vaccine.
2:20 p.m.
Disney CEO Bob Chapek said the company should be able to reopen its California theme parks, Disneyland Resort and Disney California Adventure Park, with limited capacity by late April.
2 p.m.
The U.S. is making an additional 900,000 doses of Pfizer and Moderna vaccines available to states and pharmacy partners this week.
White House press secretary Jen Psaki announced that states and territories will receive 15.8 million doses of the two-shot vaccines, up from 15.2 million last week. Another 2.7 million doses will be distributed through the federal pharmacy program this week.
Last week, President Joe Biden directed the pharmacy program to prioritize teachers and childcare workers. Psaki says the U.S. is now delivering an average of 2.17 million doses per day.
There will be no shipments this week of the newly approved single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine due to manufacturing constraints. Those deliveries, which total 3.9 million doses so far, are set to resume as soon as next week. Another 16 million doses are expected to be shipped by the end of the month.
1 p.m.
The Smithsonian's National Museum of American History has acquired the vial that contained the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine administered in the United States.
The museum announced the acquisition of the vial and other materials related to that first vaccine dose on Tuesday to mark the upcoming one-year anniversary of the pandemic on Thursday.
Associated Press journalists were given an exclusive backstage look at the newly obtained materials, including vials, special shipping equipment and the medical scrubs and ID badge of the New York City nurse who was America's first coronavirus vaccine recipient.
New York-based health provider Northwell Health administered that first dose and donated the Pfizer vial.
12 p.m.
Roughly 4 in 10 Americans say they're still feeling the financial impact of the loss of a job or income within their household as the economic recovery remains uneven one year into the coronavirus pandemic.
The new poll was conducted by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research. The financial outcome often depended on the type of job a person had and their income level before the pandemic.
The pandemic has particularly hurt Black and Latino households, as well as young Americans, who are now going through their second major economic crisis of their adult lives.
The poll shows about half of Americans say they have experienced at least one form of household income loss during the pandemic, including 25% who have experienced a household layoff and 31% who say someone in the household was scheduled for fewer hours. Overall, 44% say their household experienced income loss from the pandemic that is still having an impact on their finances.
Thirty-eight percent of Hispanics and 29% of Black Americans have experienced a layoff in their household at some point during the past year, compared with 21% of white Americans.
Overall, about a quarter of Americans say they've been unable to pay one or more bills in the last month.
Some 745,000 Americans filed for unemployment benefits the week of Feb. 22, according to the Labor Department. Nearly 18 million Americans remain on the unemployment rolls.
TUESDAY MORNING HEADLINES
More students could return to the classroom fulltime very soon.
Wake County Public School System leaders are scheduled to meet Tuesday and vote on adding fourth and fifth grade students to plan A.
Currently, students in kindergarten through third grade are going to school every day; older students are on a blended schedule with some days in class and some days remote.
That meeting is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Stay with ABC11 for all the updates from the meeting.
Meanwhile in Durham, the district's superintendent is expected to release an update on his district's plan to return students to the classroom.
Durham Public Schools currently plans to allow some students back to class for the first time this school year on Monday.
Governor Roy Cooper is scheduled to hold a press conference at 3 p.m. today to give an update on the state's progress in distributing the COVID-19 vaccine.
You can watch all of that press conference in this article this afternoon.
On Monday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released new guidelines for people who have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
The big takeaway is that fully vaccinated people can attend small indoor gatherings without masks or physical distancing. Mixed groups of vaccinated and non-vaccinated family members can gather in small groups inside as long as the unvaccinated members of the family are not at high risk for a severe case of COVID-19.