Cumberland, Johnston counties hosting COVID-19 vaccine clinics on Wednesday

Have questions about the COVID-19 vaccine? Send them to us here
WEDNESDAY MORNING STORYLINES
The Wake County Public School System will allow Pre-K through third graders to come back to school for daily in-person learning on Feb. 15. The decision passed by an 8-1 vote on Tuesday night. Grades 4 and 5 will meet in person in three-week rotations as will many middle and high school students. Special education regional programs will meet for daily in-person learning.
The move comes a day after Gov. Cooper and other state officials urged school districts to let students back into the classroom.
A COVID-19 drive-thru vaccination clinic is scheduled for Wednesday at West Johnston High School. The clinic starts at 10 a.m. and is for the first dose of the Moderna vaccine. A drive-thru clinic is also set for Wednesday at the Crown Complex in Fayetteville. The clinic begins at 9 a.m. and walk-ups are welcome after 1 p.m.
More than 1,099,218 total doses have been administered in NC and more than 32,000,000 have been administered in the U.S. UNC Health recently celebrated 100,000 vaccines administered.
We'll be taking your COVID-19 vaccine questions tonight at 6:30. A panel of Health experts will give their professional advice. You can submit questions through abc11.com and our ABC11 Instagram page.
TUESDAY
7 p.m.
The Wake County school board voted 8-1 to return to partial in-person learning on Feb. 15.
6 p.m.
A Cumberland County Facebook group, eager to see students have a safe in-person learning option, organized a small rally outside the courthouse on Tuesday evening.
The group known "Cumberland County Families and Teachers To Safely Reopen Schools" has garnered nearly 3,500 members since its inception last year.
Adriana Cowne, a member of the Facebook group and mother of three, told ABC11 its been too long for families to not have an in-class option.
"March will be a year that they will be out of school, and the sooner that they can get there, the better," said Cowne.
This group held a pep rally back in September, demanding the same thing from the Cumberland County Board of Education.
"The science is there that says that our kids are not super spreaders," Cowne said. A statement backed by Governor Roy Cooper and state health officials on Tuesday afternoon.
Now, Cowne and other parents want the school board to move that in-person learning start date of March 15 much sooner.
"My oldest one has ADHD, and it's been a struggle. My 5th grader is doing well, academically, but socially, he still misses his friends," Cowne said.
School Board Vice Chairman Greg West made an appearance at Tuesday's rally, telling Eyewitness News that parents, who have exceptional children, should be given the option to choose.
"There's a lot going on, but we're close to being open either way," West said. When asked about the school board reconvening to discuss fast tracking the start date for in-person learning, West said it's always a possibility.
5 p.m.
North Carolina's Republican Party criticized Gov. Roy Cooper for not going far enough in a bid to reopen schools to in-person learning.
NCGOP Communications Director Tim Wigginton called Cooper's media briefing earlier Tuesday an "attempt to save face in anticipation of legislative action" and said the actions the governor took were "toothless."
A day earlier, Republicans in the North Carolina General Assembly filed a Senate bill that would put school districts on a path to reopen schools.
"North Carolina parents and kids need decisive action to reopen schools for in-person instruction. Republicans are leading the way fighting for kids and Governor Cooper is throwing up a smokescreen to cover up his inaction," Wigginton said. "The science and data show not only is it safe for kids and teachers to return to schools, but kids are suffering and falling behind with the schoolhouse doors locked. Cooper needs to modify or repeal his executive orders and put our kids back in school as the science and data show. It is time for Cooper to lead for our kids and stoop carrying water for the extreme liberal special interests who want to keep kids out of the classroom."
2 p.m.
Saying "it's time," Gov. Roy Cooper called on students to return to the classroom.
The announcement came a day after Republicans in the North Carolina General Assembly filed a Senate bill that would put school districts on a path to reopen schools.
At a media briefing, the governor was joined by top education and state officials, all urging K-12 school districts across the state to return to in-person instruction for all students -- while maintaining an option for remote learning for students and teachers.
"When the pandemic first hit in March, we moved to remote instruction to keep people safe from this virus that we knew little about. We asked science and public-health experts to develop safety plans to help students continue learning whether they were in the classroom or at home," Cooper said. "Learning has continued. Educators, parents and students have persevered. We've learned much more about this virus, and now, it's time to get our children back into the classroom."
"Protecting the health and safety of the people of this state, especially our children and our teachers, has been our goal, and since North Carolina went to all-remote instruction at the beginning of this pandemic, our No. 1 priority has been getting our children safely back into the classroom," Cooper said. "We know school is important for reasons beyond academic instruction. School is where students learn social skills, get reliable meals and find their voice."
At least 90 of the state's 115 school districts are providing some in-person instruction right now, Cooper said.
"Research done right here in North Carolina tells us that in-person learning is working and that students can be in classrooms safely with the right safety protocols in place," Cooper said. "It's critically important that these schools follow the safety protocols laid out by the Department of Health and Human Services. That guidance reinforces the important of in-person learning while maintaining strong public-health measures to protect students, teachers, staff and families."
Cooper was joined by NCDHHS Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen, State Superintendent of Public Instruction Catherine Truitt and State Board of Education Chair Eric Davis in urging a return to in-classroom instruction.
Cooper, Truitt, Davis and Cohen sent a letter on Tuesday to local school board members and superintendents encouraging in-person instruction across the state. Read the letter here.
"The hard truth is that even with immediate action, we face a challenging pathway ahead," Truitt said. "Even before the COVID crisis, a majority of our students were already behind in reading and math proficiency. Imagine what has happened after nearly a year of remote learning. We also know that remote learning and this pandemic have taken a tremendous toll on thousands and thousands of families, disrupting jobs, childcare, healthcare, social networks and even food security. In short, this crisis has negatively impacted students' mental health and overall well-being as well as their academic preparation."
Cohen said the science shows in-person learning is safe, albeit with proper safety protocols in place.
"Even with the thousands of students and teachers attending school in-person across the state, we have seen few COVID-19 clusters in our public schools," Cohen said. "Our Department will continue to serve our school communities, offering resources and support so we can keep our school doors open."
Increasing evidence suggests that there are low rates of COVID-19 transmission in primary and secondary school settings even with high rates of community transmission. Studies also show that children infected with COVID-19 generally have mild or no symptoms, and are less likely to spread the disease.
"Learning loss resulting from COVID has the potential to be a generational hurdle, but the data we have seen shows us that schools can reopen safely if they adhere to COVID prevention policies," Truitt said. "For many schools, the logistics of returning to in-person instruction five days per week will be a challenge, but this is absolutely a challenge we must face head-on.
Truitt added that most teachers "want nothing more than to return to the classrooms and teach in person. But they like our students, are being held back by districtwide policies over which they have little input."
11:40 a.m.
Tuesday's report from the NCDHHS included 2,926 newly-reported COVID-19 cases, the lowest number in more than a month. There were a total of 2,741 hospitalizations, 40 less than on Monday's report and the lowest total of 2021.
The number of newly reported cases is the lowest since Dec. 27, when 2,898 cases were reported.
The daily percent positive rate was 10.2% and 67 more deaths were reported, totaling 9,409 since the start of the pandemic. Complete numbers are available at the state's COVID-19 dashboard. Around 97% of hospitals reported data to the state.
10:35 a.m.
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services is launching two new resources to help the state's citizens get COVID-19 vaccine information. Those wanting to know more can go to YourSpotYourShot.nc.gov or call 888-675-4567 Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m., and on Saturday and Sunday from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m.
10:30 a.m.
State Superintendent Catherine Truitt announced during a Council of State meeting that she and Gov. Roy Cooper will endorse schools reopening their classrooms to students this afternoon.
"(I'm) happy to say that I will be standing with the governor today, Secretary Cohen and Chairman Eric Davis in an effort to urge our districts across the state to reopen our schools to in-person learning," Truitt said. "This is the right thing to do for kids and I'm incredibly grateful that that four of us will be singing from the same songbook this afternoon at 2 o'clock."
The briefing will be shown on ABC11 and abc11.com.
TUESDAY
Gov. Roy Cooper and the state's Coronavirus Task Force will give an update on the state's progress in getting out a vaccine and the response to the virus. The briefing is set for Tuesday afternoon at 2 and will be carried live on ABC11, abc11.com and the ABC11 North Carolina app.
At 5:30 p.m., the state kicks off a series of virtual fireside chats with North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Mandy Cohen. Cohen will talk with Rev. Dr. William Barber III on Tuesday about the efforts to spread the vaccine.
Wake County expects its initial shipment of 3,900 doses on Tuesday. Wake County expects to get the doses for each of the next three weeks. The county has received more than 80,000 requests for vaccinations.
Also at 5:30 p.m., the Wake County Public School System school board will meet to discuss reopening and the Superintendent will share updates about the second semester.
Cumberland County is hosting a drive-thru COVID-19 vaccine clinic at the Crown Complex in Fayetteville on Tuesday. The clinic starts at 9 a.m. and is for people ready to get their second dose. Another clinic is set for West Johnston High School in Benson on Wednesday at 10 a.m. for Groups 1 and 2.
MONDAY
Vaccine Q&A: Who are considered essential workers in NC?
11 p.m.
Duke University Hospital family medicine physician Dr. Viviana Martinez-Bianchi has been working to drive COVID-19 vaccine equity and acknowledges more people need to see more people from underserved communities getting vaccinated.
Dr. Martinez-Bianchi also said the bottom line is there isn't enough vaccine right now but more equality in vaccine demographics is incumbent on healthcare providers building trust.
"We need to start thinking about what are the reasons people hesitate: Is it that they're hesitant or is it that health systems government public health haven't earned people's trust," asked Dr. Martinez-Bianchi. "We also should be thinking about who are those people that are most vulnerable, which are the populations most affected by COVID-19 in our country and this population is the one who should be receiving the vaccine."
According to CDC data, during the first month of vaccinations, around 13 million people received at least one dose. Of those, 63% were women and 55% were 50 or older. Race and ethnicity data is unknown for half of people who got a first dose. Among the known data, 60.4% of the people who got a first dose were white, 11.5% were Latino, 5% were Black and 6% were Asian.
"When you see more people like you being vaccinated and being okay with it, you're going to be able to trust it," said Dr. Martinez-Bianchi.
Mike Pope has a date to get vaccinated at the Durham VA next week and feels more comfortable after seeing people get it on television.
"Just to see other people taking it and not hearing anything bad coming it from it. Sure a few people have gotten sick but it was nothing major," said Pope.
Pope blames current vaccine disparities on hesitancy and timing.
6:30 p.m.
Coming off the heels of a weekend mass vaccination event at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, Triangle health leaders continue to discuss ways to bring such an event to the area.
"We definitely are working our partnerships in the community and with the hospitals on a high-capacity site," said a Wake County representative told ABC11's DeJuan Hoggard.
In total, the county has received 83,046 requests have been made for vaccinations since registrations opened on Jan. 19.
Recently, Wake County officials announced they would receive 3,900 doses of the vaccine weekly for the next three weeks.
"We can only vaccinate people we have vaccines for," the representative said.
Officials declined to comment on if Carter-Finely Stadium, PNC Arena, or another large venue would serve as a potential site.
Delays in receiving vaccines have long plagued health leaders at the state and local levels.
Triangle health leaders say partnerships with outside organizations help make large-scale events, such as the Bank of America Stadium mass vaccination, a reality.
Monday afternoon, North Carolina Sen. Thom Tillis announced a $100 million dollar grant by FEMA to help with vaccine distribution efforts in North Carolina.
"The COVID-19 vaccine must be distributed in a timely and effective manner, and I'm confident that this grant will help make it possible. With every administered vaccine, North Carolina gets one step closer to defeating this virus, which is why I'm pleased to announce this funding for our state's vaccine distribution operation," Sen. Tillis said in a release.
5:30 p.m.
Senate Republicans filed a bill Monday to get students back into school following nearly a year of remote learning.
Senate Bill 37, also known as "In-Person Learning Choice for Families," requires schools to provide access to in-person learning under Plan A (minimal social distancing) for students with exceptional needs.
The bill also requires schools to provide in-person learning options for all K-12 students under either Plan A or Plan B (moderate social distancing). Families would still have a choice of remote learning for the remainder of the 2020-21 school year.
Schools will be required to follow guidance from the Strong Schools NC Public Health Toolkit, which was developed by the NCDHHS.
Duke, UNC study finds low rates of in-school COVID transmission
"Our students need to be in school, there's no question about that. We can get them back into classrooms safely. Students are suffering and parents are watching their children fall behind in their learning, worrying that they'll never catch up," Senate Education Committee Chairwoman Sen. Deanna Ballard (R-Watauga) said. "This legislation balances students' needs, public health guidelines, and parental choice. In order to stymie the ramifications of learning loss, we need to give these families an option for in-class instruction."
Senate Bill 37 is scheduled to be heard Tuesday.
4:15 p.m.
North Carolina has administered one million COVID-19 vaccine doses. This milestone was reported this past Friday.
Starting Monday, the state's dashboard will be updated each weekday so North Carolinians can track the state's administration of vaccines.
"I am so grateful to our vaccine partners across the state who continue working in innovative ways to make sure North Carolinians have a spot to take their shot. It is incumbent on all of us to use the limited supply of vaccine we have as quickly and equitably as possible, finding new ways to meet people where they are," said NC Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Mandy K. Cohen, M.D.
12:15 p.m.
Anyone using public transportation will be required to wear a mask starting at midnight tonight.
The order came from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention and it includes travel via buses, trains, taxis, airplanes, boats, subways or rideshare vehicles while traveling into, within and out of the United States.
"Because of the pandemic everybody should be wearing masks anyway. So I think wearing a mask on public transportation's really good. Everybody's in a tight area and there's limited capacity anyway, so wearing a mask I think is a good thing," Justin Zhao said.
The new order also includes TSA screening checkpoints.
The mask worn at these locations must fit snugly and cover your nose and mouth. Children under 2 years of age are exempt from the order, as well as those who are physically unable to wear a mask.
11:50 a.m.
An additional 3,776 COVID-19 cases were reported on Monday from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services. That number is the lowest increase in over a month, dating back to Dec. 27.
There was one less hospitalization (2,781) reported on Monday compared to Sunday and seven more deaths, bringing the total to 9,342 with 95% of the state's hospitals reporting. The daily percent positive rate was 9.7%.
More statistics can be found on the state's COVID-19 dashboard.
11:15 a.m.
North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Mandy Cohen will host a fireside chat with Rev. Dr. William J. Barber II on Tuesday to talk about the state's COVID-19 vaccination plan.
The chat will be the first of a series that will be live-streamed and provide updates on the state's response to the pandemic. Talks will feature health experts, community leaders and others who serve historically marginalized populations and rural communities. Tuesday's chat starts at 5:30 p.m. and is can be seen on the NCDHHS Facebook and Twitter pages.
MONDAY MORNING STORYLINES
A weekly 3,900 doses of the COVID-19 vaccination are headed to Wake County as part of the supply allocated to the state. The extra doses should help some of the 80,000 in the county who have signed up for vaccination.
"This is really positive news, that we'll be able to get more doses to more individuals who live and work in Wake County," said Ryan Jury with the Wake County Health Department. "So we're ecstatic about that."
Jury said the county will get 3,900 COVID-19 vaccine doses a week for the next three weeks, totaling 11,700 doses.
People registered on the waitlist should be notified soon as to when they'll be able to get the vaccine. You don't have to live in Wake County to get a vaccine in the county.
COVID-19 testing is coming to a trio of Raleigh parks this week. Starting Monday, testing is available at Sanderford Road park, Carolina Pines Park and Lions Park starting at 11 a.m.
State educators are rallying in Raleigh on Monday to ask lawmakers for immediate vaccinations for all public school teachers as part of a "Valentine's Wish List."
The President of Moderna, Dr. Stephen Hodge, will be interviewed by George Stephanopoulos on Good Morning America on Monday. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported just 10 out of the more than four million people who got the first doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine had a severe allergic reaction.
The White House will hold a COVID-19 briefing Monday at 11 a.m.