First known case of COVID-19 variant reported in North Carolina, officials say

Have questions about the COVID-19 vaccine? Send them to us here
SATURDAY
10:08 a.m.
NCDHHS reported the first identification of the COVID-19 variant B.1.1.7 in a North Carolina resident Saturday morning. The variant was first detected in the United Kingdom in December.
The B.1.1.7 variant was found in a sample from an adult in Mecklenburg County processed by Mako Medical Laboratories.
In the United States, 195 cases of B.1.1.7 had been reported in 21 states as of Jan. 22, 2021. Early data suggest that this variant may be more contagious than others.
Current COVID-19 vaccines are expected to be effective against the new variant, officials said.
"While expected, identification of this COVID-19 variant in North Carolina is concerning, especially at the same time as we are already seeing very high numbers of cases," said NCDHHS Secretary Mandy Cohen, MD. "It is more important than ever to practice the 3Ws."
7:15 a.m.
According to Johns Hopkins University, there have been 24,822,604 COVID-19 cases in the United States since March.
FRIDAY
6:06 p.m.
The Cumberland County Department of Public Health will hold a drive-thru vaccination clinic Saturday starting at 9 a.m. at the Crown Complex. After vaccinating 1,357 people on Friday, the department expects the limited number of available doses for Saturday to go quickly.
Appointment blocks are scheduled in the morning and the clinic can accommodate first-come, first-served as supplies allow. The clinic will have first and second doses of the Moderna vaccine only on Saturday. They will not have any doses of the Pfizer vaccine.
The department is offering the coronavirus vaccine to people ages 65 and older and all healthcare workers who have in-person patient contact.
The Health Department is planning to hold drive-thru clinics on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays at the Crown Complex starting at 9 a.m. each day. The schedule may be adjusted based on allocations of vaccine received each week.
The Health Department will receive 975 first doses of Pfizer for next week and will have second doses of both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines for next week.
Click here to request an appointment. Appointment slots are 9 a.m. - 11 a.m. and 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. each day. The clinics switch to first-come, first-served after 1 p.m.
5:16 p.m.
The Durham VA told ABC11 that is is holding a mass vaccination event Saturday at the VA beginning at 8 a.m. and lasting through 3:30 p.m. The VA expects to vaccinate 700 veterans.
The Durham VA also announced that it is broadening the age group for the COVID-19 vaccine to veterans age 65 and older (previously 75 and older).
The following groups are currently being administered the COVID-19 Vaccine at the DVAHCS:
Veterans who are 65 and older; on dialysis; on chemotherapy; solid organ transplant donors or recipients (this includes veterans waiting for transplants); homeless; living in a long-term care facility
Veteran who are also essential workers are also eligible.
Veterans must be enrolled in the Durham VA Health Care System to receive the COVID-19 Vaccine. Online applications may be completed here or they can mail applications to Durham VA Health Care System Attn: Eligibility 508 Fulton St. Durham, NC or call (888) 222-8387.
For veterans currently enrolled in the DVAHCS, there are appointments available on Saturday. Additional dates are available. All COVID-19 vaccinations will be in the DVAHCS Atrium, on the ground floor, in the cafeteria.
All eligible veterans are asked to call the Durham VA Health Care System at (919) 286-0411 and dial "0" for the operator to schedule an appointment for the COVID-19 vaccine.
5:10 p.m.
The Chatham County Public Health Department will host a COVID-19 mass vaccination clinic on Monday at the Chatham County Agriculture and Conference Center in Pittsboro -- but all spots are filled. The event will focus on healthcare workers with in-person patient contact and adults ages 65 and older. The event is by appointment only. In total, 410 people are scheduled to receive their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine at the event, and all appointment slots have been filled.
"We have had a tremendous response from residents who are eager to get vaccinated, but we are currently limited by vaccine supply," said Chatham County Public Health Director Mike Zelek. "If you have already given us your contact information online or by phone, you are added to this contact list and do not need to reach out to us until we notify you that appointments are available. We are sorry that our current allocations from the state do not allow us to vaccinate all who are eligible and interested right away, and these efforts will take time."
More than 15,000 people have been added to the contact list, far outweighing current vaccine supply. The online Vaccine Information Tool remains the easiest way to be added to the list to be contacted when appointments are available.
4:54 p.m.
The Moore County Health Department said it has been notified of 28 deaths of county residents that are attributed to COVID-19.
Many of the deaths were of people who were in long-term care facilities. The deaths reported date back as far as December 3.
With the exception of two people who were in the 50-64 age range, all the COVID-19 victims were 65 or older.
In total, 109 deaths have been attributed to COVID-19 in Moore County. Of those, 62 are linked to outbreaks in long-term care facilities.
4:32 p.m.
The University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill reports that 13 students and one employee have tested positive for COVID-19. That brings the total positive cases among students to 262 and to 81 among workers for a total of 343 cases on campus.
2:46 p.m.
The Orange County Health Department reports 6,211 total cases and 70 deaths.
The county health department has administered 3,024 first doses of COVID-19 vaccine and 537 second doses.
2:27 p.m.
Wake County is partnering with Raleigh and Garner to add three new locations at parks starting Monday.
"Testing is key to fighting this virus and protecting our families," said Eugene Chalwe, Wake County's COVID-19 Operations Manager. "We're committed to working with municipalities and community partners to ensure anyone who needs a test can get one no matter where they live. You don't even need a car at our drive-thru testing, you can simply walk up."
Wake County will offer testing from Monday Sunday at the following parks:
- Jaycee Park, 2405 Wade Ave., Raleigh
- Sertoma Arts Center, 1400 W. Millbrook Road, Raleigh
- Lake Benson Park, 921 Buffaloe Road, Garner
The hours for testing are Monday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Sunday 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
12:53 p.m.
Sampson County reports 56 new cases for a total of 6,060 positive test results. The county death toll remains at 75.
12:15 p.m.
Carrboro will honor an Orange County native on Jan. 26 for her role in helping develop the COVID-19 vaccine.
Dr. Kizzmekia Corbett Day will fall on her 35th birthday.
"We recognize her remarkable research and success in creating a vaccination to defeat the pandemic," Mayor Lavelle said. "I urge all of the residents of Carrboro to take time to recognize and honor this outstanding achievement of one of Orange County's own daughters."
Read the town's entire proclamation which details the achievements of Dr. Corbett here.
12:07 p.m.
The Halifax County Health Department says COVID-19 vaccinations will NOT be offered this weekend. The COVID-19 drive-thru testing scheduled for the Ivory Hill Baptist Church at 4505 Medoc Mountain Road in Enfield on Saturday has been canceled.
The health department also reports 49 new cases for a total of 3,971 total positive COVID 19 cases. Two additional deaths were reported, for a total of 70 countywide,
11:50 a.m.
COVID-19 hospitalizations dropped for the fourth straight day, down 154 to 3,512.
That means the number of people hospitalized has fallen by 394 in four days.
Still the number of deaths from the virus remained steady, with another 125 people being added to the death toll in the last 24 hours. That raised the virus' death toll in North Carolina to 8,464 since the start of the pandemic just a year ago.
The number of positive cases remained above 7,000, actually increasing by about 300 from day to day.
The daily percent positive rate fell slightly to 10.1%. This is well above the state's goal of less than 5%.
For complete COVID-19 data in the state, check out the NCDHSS dashboard. Thursday's numbers come with 97% of state hospitals reporting.
10:16 a.m.
Durham Mayor Steve Schewel tweeted that he had received the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine. He wrote that "it was an incredible feeling of happiness to get the vaccine."
Today Nurse Fransine (Frankie) Sanchez gave me the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine. It was an incredible feeling of happiness to get the vaccine and I encourage all to sign up when NC moves into your appropriate phase. pic.twitter.com/3g90zRzQEr— Mayor Steve Schewel (@MayorSchewel) January 22, 2021
10:08 a.m.
Halifax County said that beginning next week, a provider will be reaching out to eligible candidates for the second dose, and will set up individual appointments.
5:25 a.m.
President Joe Biden is expected to sign a pair of executive orders Friday, Jan. 22. They are aimed at expanding food assistance for tens of millions of Americans and launching a process that will require federal contractors to pay their workers a $15 minimum wage and provide emergency paid leave.
The moves come on Biden's second full day in office, and continue a string of executive actions he's taken to jumpstart his agenda and set the tone for his administration amid a COVID-19 pandemic that has left families struggling economically.
FRIDAY MORNING HEADLINES
Johnson and Johnson plans to have 10 million COVID-19 vaccines available in the USA by April.
Dr. Anthony Fauci said Thursday that the company is close to seeking an emergency use authorization from the Food and Drug Administration. Johnson and Johnson is currently conducting it's large scale trial and will send the results to the FDA as soon as possible.
The biggest advantage of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine is that it is a single shot and it does not need to be stored in ultra cold freezers.
The COVID-19 vaccines currently authorized for use in the United States (Moderna and Pfizer) both require two doses given a couple weeks apart, and the Pfizer version must be stored at minus 70 degrees Celsius.
SEE ALSO: It's OK to seek a COVID-19 vaccine in another county, NCDHHS Secretary says
The vaccine rollout in North Carolina continues to push ahead.
Data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday showed our state lagging behind in the percentage of vaccines put into people. However, NCDHHS Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen said that data was incomplete.
She said the state had recently ramped up efforts, and had actually successfully used around 150,000 more doses than the CDC website was showing.
To help accelerate vaccinations, state health leaders teamed with NCDOT to make sure everybody can get transportation to a vaccination site.
Each local transit agency will receive state funding to accomplish that goal. For details, reach out to your local transit agency.
All this comes as the state COVID-19 metrics show the pandemic may be reaching a plateau.
Thursday saw 139 more people die from the virus, but the number of cases dropped from the same time last week. Likewise, hospitalizations dropped for the second straight day and the number of positive tests fell to 10.3%.
All of those metrics remain well above where the state wants them, but experts hope they signify an end to worsening conditions.
Still, the state's County Alert Map shows 99 of North Carolina's 100 counties remain in red or orange danger zones. Eighty-six counties are considered hot spots, including more than a dozen counties in central North Carolina.