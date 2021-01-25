New COVID-19 testing sites open in Raleigh, Garner on Monday

Have questions about the COVID-19 vaccine? Send them to us here
MONDAY MORNING STORYLINES
Three new COVID-19 testing sties will open in Wake County on Monday.
Jaycee Park and Sertoma Arts Center in Raleigh along with Lake Benson Park in Garner will be open for testing. All sites are reachable by public transportation and begin at 11 a.m. You don't need an appointment, insurance or ID to get tested.
Sunday marked the fourth straight day of more than 100 COVID-19-related deaths in North Carolina. Over the weekend, the U.S. passed 25 million cases, according to the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center.
In Chatham County, more than 400 people (healthcare workers and those over 65) are expected to get vaccinated at the Chatham County Agricultural and Conference Center on Monday.
President Joe Biden is expected to reinstate the COVID-19 travel restrictions on non-US citizens who have been in Brazil, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and much of Europe
SUNDAY
6 p.m.
The grim numbers released over the weekend are cause for concern: 100 COVID-19 deaths for four days in a row. Wake County Health authorities recommend tests for anyone who notices signs of possible exposure.
"So if you have a fever, you develop a fever, you have nausea, you are vomiting, headache, and you lose sense of smell or taste. Those are typical signs of someone who may be symptomatic of COVID," said Wake County Health testing clear Eugene Chalwe. "The county's goal is to maintain six testing sites each week. So we are maintaining our three static sites, at Swinburne in Wake Forest at Departure Drive, and still doing a revolving three sites in each park."
Wake County Health's working with Raleigh and Garner to make those sites available on Monday: Jaycee Park and Sertoma Arts Center in Raleigh along with Lake Benson Park in Garner. They're located in areas that are reachable by public transportation.
"Because their positivity rates are still very high throughout the county," Chalwe said. "So we want people to respond to this access that they have and know the focus has turned onto the vaccine. They still need to be tested if exposed. We only know what your status is if you test. So if you do not test, and you've been in close contact and you've been contacted by the case evaluators, you need to test."
The tests are free and you don't need, insurance or ID to get tested. Check here for the latest location of testing sites.
12:15 p.m.
North Carolina is reporting 6,096 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total to 718,812 statewide.
Throughout the state, there are 3,303 people hospitalized with COVID-19. That is down 113 from Saturday.
In North Carolina, 109 more people have died from COVID-19. That brings the total to 8,695. This is the fourth straight day where more than 100 people in North Carolina died from the virus.
The state's daily percent positive test rate is 10.5%. That is down from Saturday's 10.9%.
11:04 a.m.
According to Johns Hopkins University, there have been 25,003,695 COVID-19 in the United States.
COVID in US: 40% of Americans live in areas running out of ICU space
SATURDAY
11:20 a.m.
North Carolina is reporting 7,181 more cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 712,716.
With 96 percent of hospitals reporting, there are 3,416 people hospitalized with COVID-19. That is down 96. This is the fifth consecutive day where hospitalizations have decreased.
There have been 122 more COVID-19 deaths, bringing the total to 8,586 statewide.
The state is reporting a daily percent positive test rate of 10.9%, up slightly from Friday's 10.1%.
10:30 a.m.
Lee County officials reported four more COVID-19 deaths. This brings the total amount of county deaths to 50.
10:08 a.m.
NCDHHS reported the first identification of the COVID-19 variant B.1.1.7 in a North Carolina resident Saturday morning. The variant was first detected in the United Kingdom in December.
The B.1.1.7 variant was found in a sample from an adult in Mecklenburg County processed by Mako Medical Laboratories.
In the United States, 195 cases of B.1.1.7 had been reported in 21 states as of Jan. 22, 2021. Early data suggest that this variant may be more contagious than others.
Current COVID-19 vaccines are expected to be effective against the new variant, officials said.
"While expected, identification of this COVID-19 variant in North Carolina is concerning, especially at the same time as we are already seeing very high numbers of cases," said NCDHHS Secretary Mandy Cohen, MD. "It is more important than ever to practice the 3Ws."
Health care leaders aren't surprised by the strain being here but they are highly concerned about what could happen next.
"The evidence that we have so far is that it's more infectious than the currently circulating virus," said North Carolina State Epidemiologist Dr. Zack Moore. "It's really going to put the pressure on for us to really be extra careful for our prevention measures,"
The prediction comes as health care systems across the state are feverishly kicking up vaccination efforts.
"It's sort of the perfect storm. We just can't get a break and stay ahead of this," said Duke Human Vaccine Institute Chief Operating Officer Dr. Tom Denny. "Our vaccine administration rate across the country is still pretty slow and it's not likely that we're going to get it that much higher by April that if we do have this variant, we're going to be able to avoid it because we vaccinated so many people."
Denny says there's some data showing the current vaccine provide coverage, for the most part, against the variant.
7:15 a.m.
According to Johns Hopkins University, there have been 24,822,604 COVID-19 cases in the United States since March.