COVID-19 vaccine

UNC Health experts encourage vaccinations as COVID variants emerge

By
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) -- It's a race against time to get people vaccinated, according to a top UNC Health expert. Spreading variants of COVID-19 have Dr. David Wohl very concerned.

"It's really worrisome," said Dr. Wohl, who is an infectious diseases specialist who's been at the forefront of the fight against the virus.

"Am I being glass half-full or half-empty or am I being pessimistic? I really am very worried," he said.

Dr. Wohl said as opposed to last year, we have tools to use: including masks, distancing and vaccines.

"Variants don't make a difference if they don't get transmitted and they're a dead-end," he said.

According to the NCDHHS, 1.3 million people have been fully-vaccinated against the novel coronavirus.

RELATED: Women more likely to experience serious side effects from COVID-19 vaccine, CDC study reveals
EMBED More News Videos

A recent study from the CDC analyzed the first 13.7 million people who have received their COVID-19 vaccine in the U.S. -- out of that group, 79% of people reporting side effects were women.


Dr. Wohl said that number needs to increase. Keisha Brown, a nurse manager at UNC Medical Center, agrees.

"It's been a hard year and there have been a lot of changes, a lot of adjustments," said Brown.

Normally, she's in charge of the pulmonary and infectious diseases unit where she oversees 70 employees and 30 patients.

Since last March, it's become the acute care unit for COVID-19 patients.

Brown was one of the first people to get vaccinated back in December.

"I think more of us need to go ahead and consider actually receiving the vaccine," she said. "This vaccine is a little bit of light at the end of the tunnel, a sign of hope and it gives us back a little bit of what we've lost in this last year. I'd rather suffer the side effects of the vaccine than suffer the effects of COVID."

Dr. Wohl said the vaccines are highly effective and it appears at this point they not only protect you from getting the virus but also shedding it.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesschapel hillorange countyvaccineschapel hill newsunccovid 19 vaccinecovid 19 pandemicnorth carolina newscovid 19
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COVID-19 VACCINE
8 Durham churches team up to vaccinate 500 parishioners, neighbors
CDC: Women more likely to have serious side effects from COVID vaccine
NOT REAL NEWS: A look at what didn't happen this week
2 Royal Caribbean lines to resume cruises in June
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: Duke to lift 'nearly all' of its stay-in-place order on Sunday
RPD release 911 audio in shooting that left man to die in Brier Creek
More than 5,000 unaccompanied children are in CBP custody
8 Durham churches team up to vaccinate 500 parishioners, neighbors
23 Durham homes evacuated after car crashes, lands on gas meter
White House cancels Easter Egg Roll for 2nd straight year
Man dies after being shot outside Brier Creek Barnes & Noble
Show More
Historic Cary home moved to new location down the street
CDC: Women more likely to have serious side effects from COVID vaccine
GOP warns HR 1 could be 'absolutely devastating for Republicans'
Happy first day of spring!
Hillsborough holds vigil for victims of Georgia spa murders
More TOP STORIES News