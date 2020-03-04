Coronavirus

Pres. Trump donates $100k salary to help fight coronavirus

As the federal government attempts to keep the new coronavirus, or COVID-19, from spreading wider within the United States, President Trump is using his quarterly salary donation pledge to help in that fight.

On Tuesday, White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham tweeted a photo of a check for $100,000 made out to the Department of Health and Human Services, signed by the president.



"President @realDonaldTrump made a commitment to donate his salary while in office. Honoring that promise and to further protect the American people, he is donating his 2019 Q4 salary to @HHSGov to support the efforts being undertaken to confront, contain, and combat #Coronavirus," Grisham tweeted.

Departments of Homeland Security, Transportation and Veterans' Affairs have been past benefactors of the president's previous quarterly donations.

The pledge comes at a worrisome time in the country dealing with the rise in COVID-19 cases. On the same day as the donation, three more patients in the U.S. died from the illness, raising the death toll to nine so far.

Additionally, cases in the U.S. have surpassed 100.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesscoronavirusthe white houseu.s. & worldpresident donald trumpdonations
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
LATEST: NC women's prison sees first COVID-19 related death
State health director talks UV light, COVID-19 cases in meat plants
How teens are coping with COVID-19
Stranger helps unemployed mother of 2 with $500 gift
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: NC women's prison sees first COVID-19 related death
Hundreds of McDougald Terrace residents return to ongoing issues
Stranger helps unemployed mother of 2 with $500 gift
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
JoCo volunteer firefighter paralyzed
NC nurse returns home after battling COVID-19 for weeks
Phase 1 has doctors' offices reopening with new precautions
Show More
'I'm optimistic:' Raleigh businesses ready to reopen
Fayetteville Small Business Fund aims to help business owners
Cary social worker provides mental health to front line workers in NY
Jogger shot, killed by 2 men who mistook him for burglar
Free legal clinic mobilizes to aid NC small businesses, nonprofits
More TOP STORIES News