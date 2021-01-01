Coronavirus

US hits 20 million mark in COVID-19 cases

The number of confirmed U.S. coronavirus cases has surpassed 20 million, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

That's nearly twice as many as the No. 2 country, India, and nearly one-quarter of the more than 83 million cases globally.

COVID-19 deaths have also increased in the country, now totaling more than 346,000.

COVID-19 deaths have also increased in the country, now totaling more than 346,000.

India and Brazil trail behind the U.S. in coronavirus cases at over 10 million and 7 million, respectively.

The increase comes as officials race to vaccinate millions of Americans but have come off to a slower and messier start.

President-elect Joe Biden criticized the Trump administration Tuesday for the pace of distributing COVID-19 vaccines and vowed to ramp up the current speed of vaccinations. However, Biden acknowledged that it "will still take months to have the majority of Americans vaccinated."

Globally, more than 83 million cases have been confirmed.
