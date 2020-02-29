Society

NC high school basketball team honors teen killed in Concord Mills parking lot shooting

CONCORD, N.C. (WTVD) -- Three months after her death, a Concord high school basketball team is honoring a 13-year-old girl shot and killed in the Concord Mills Mall parking lot.

WSOC reports that the Cox Mill High School boys basketball team will be wearing pink wristbands in honor of Aveanna Propst.

RELATED: 18-year-old charged in Concord Mills Mall shooting that killed 13-year-old girl

Aveanna Propst



Sophomore student Jaquava "Quava" Propst-Allison, Aveanna's cousin plays for the team.

The Propst family still grieves her loss. Quava walked into practice to a surprise from a fellow teammate, John Anthony Baker, who created pink wristbands made in honor of Aveanna for the entire Cox Mill team to wear.

"I had no idea it was coming, they just brought them in," Quava said. "John, he's just a great person. I'm just blessed that I have somebody on the team like that, that cares about me and my family as much to get something made like this (the wristbands) for me."

Since wearing the wristbands, the Chargers have won 15 out of 16 games.

"Wearing these in warm-ups made me think of her, and I really miss her," Quava said. "Every day, I just think of her before a game and I just use it as motivation to just go out there and do what I do best."
