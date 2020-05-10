Raleigh police investigating reports of gunfire at Crabtree Valley Mall parking lot

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- Raleigh police are investigating an apparent shooting at the Crabtree Valley Mall parking lot on Sunday afternoon.Just before 3 p.m., Raleigh Police Department received a shots fired call. Witnesses told Raleigh police they heard shots fired and saw people running from the scene.After a brief investigation, officers found three shell casings in the parking lot.At this time, police have not revealed if they have found the shooter or a suspect.As part of Phase 1 of reopening North Carolina, Crabtree Valley Mall is open on Sunday from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.