Coronavirus

Craigslist ad offers to drive beachgoers to Outer Banks despite COVID-19 visitor restrictions

KITTY HAWK, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Craigslist ad offers beachgoers a trip to Kitty Hawk, North Carolina, despite visitor restrictions in Dare County.

Dare County set up checkpoints to prevent visitors from entering the Outer Banks on Tuesday, March 17. Only residents and people who work for essential businesses in the county are allowed in.

However, according to the Kitty Hawk Police Department, a Craigslist ad offered rides between Virginia and Kitty Hawk.

RELATED: LIVE UPDATES: COVID-19 in NC

Kitty Hawk officers said they believed the post was a valid ad and though they responded to it with a request for a price quote, they had yet to hear a response.

"We have truly moved beyond the absurd and ridiculous," Kitty Hawk Police Department wrote on its Facebook page. "Let's not make it any more dangerous for those hard-working law enforcement officers at the checkpoints. Not to mention everyone else's safety and health."



The post appears to have been removed from Craigslist.



Have a question about coronavirus? Send it to us here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
ncbeachescraigslistcoronavirus
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
April 1, rent's due: Many struggle to pay in COVID-19 outbreak
COVID-19 stimulus Q&A: When will we be paid and how much?
Costco limits number of customers allowed in stores
Dad lied about having COVID-19 symptoms to see pregnant wife
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: Montgomery Co. SRO dies from COVID-19: Randolph sheriff
Surgeon General weighs in on general public wearing face masks
The 411: Gas prices continue to drop in NC
Dad lied about having COVID-19 symptoms to see pregnant wife
Students, teachers celebrate 'virtual spirit week'
Today is Census Day: What to know about 2020 census
Cruises with sick passengers must stay at sea, Coast Guard says
Show More
Actor Andrew Jack dies of coronavirus at 76
US coronavirus death toll reaches 4,000
Answers to your COVID-19 & stay-at-home order questions
6.5-magnitude earthquake rocks Idaho
COVID-19 stimulus Q&A: When will we be paid and how much?
More TOP STORIES News